After a season full of twists, betrayals, and supernatural chaos, School Spirits Season 2 on Paramount+ delivers a jaw-dropping finale that leaves fans with more questions than answers.

With Maddie (Peyton List) caught between the living and the dead, Mr. Martin (Josh Zuckerman)’s true motives coming to light, and Simon (Kristian Ventura)’s fate hangs in the balance at the end of the season, and the conclusion is anything but predictable. Let’s break down the major moments, the lingering mysteries, and what could be next for Maddie and her friends.

Mr. Martin returns, and the teens and ghosts have a plan for him

Janet (List and Jess Gabor) tells everyone that Mr. Martin will return to the school if he knows she is there. Their plan is to lure him back and force him to swap bodies with Mr. Anderson (Patrick Gilmore). When he arrives, he believes he is talking to Janet, but it’s actually Maddie. The real Janet tases him, and they restrain him. He is eventually forced out of Mr. Anderson’s body, allowing Mr. Anderson to return to his own.

Was Mr. Martin behind the fire?

The episode soon reveals that Mr. Martin was responsible for the fire. He was fired by the school district after complaints from Janet’s father and sought revenge by setting the fire. However, he never intended for Janet to be caught in it. He planned to burn the school down but changed his mind at the last minute. Unfortunately, gas had already filled the lab, and when Janet was testing flint torches, the fire ignited, killing them both.

Mr. Martin then escapes with Janet to the shelter room, where it is revealed that their scars have somehow merged into one. He tells Janet they can leave if she forgives him, but she remains unaware of everything that has happened. Meanwhile, once Simon lets the other ghosts into the room, they see that the scar is now closed. They decide to go through their own scars to reach Mr. Martin and Janet.

Does Maddie finally return to her body?

Maddie does return to her body, but at first, she is conflicted. She doesn’t want to leave her friends in the spirit world while they are in danger. Realizing what Mr. Martin might actually be trying to do, she rushes to save them before fully returning to her body.

She asks Simon to keep her body alive during this, and he tries to ensure she stays on campus—because if her body leaves, she won’t be able to return. However, paramedics attempt to take her away, forcing Simon to rush back into the school to find Maddie and ensure she gets back to her body. When he returns to the room, all he sees is a red light.

Maddie then discovers that her scar is actually her necklace. Once they all reach Mr. Martin and Janet’s scar, they realize that Mr. Martin feels guilty for causing Janet’s death and needs her forgiveness to finally cross over. As Janet reflects on her lost future and comes to terms with her own guilt, a door opens for her to move on. Mr. Martin tries to take the door for himself, but Janet stops him and takes his watch, which is the key to his scar.

Maddie urges Janet to cross over, but Janet decides to stay, saying she has unfinished business. The rest leave their scars, trapping Mr. Martin in his.

Is someone else in Simon’s body at the end of School Spirits Season 2?

Though Maddie returns to her body, she soon realizes that Simon is missing. The audience then learns that when Simon went back to find Maddie and saw the red light, he ended up in Mr. Martin’s scar and is now in the spirit world.

When Janet reenters Mr. Martin’s scar to confront him, she finds not only Mr. Martin but also Simon. Confused, he asks, “Where the hell is Maddie?”

But where is his body? Is he dead? What’s going on?

In an interview with The Direct, Kristian Ventura spoke about the theory that someone else might be in Simon’s body, saying, “All the hints and clues in the script make it seem like… I wouldn’t want to make a false call, but it kind of looks like his physical body is—that doesn’t even make sense. I don’t even know. I was about to say his physical body is trapped in a scar because they went in and out at the same time.”

He continued, “Simon, saying, ‘Where the hell is Maddie?’—trapped in that scar—is the big question mark. But there’s another mystery, and that’s the cliffhanger of the second season when Janet says there are still more things to uncover. Mr. Martin didn’t tell me something, and it’s important. This goes beyond the red rooms and scars. This is about the hospital and the school. What is underneath these places that allowed ghosts? What did he find? I think maybe there’s an explanation there, because we have no idea what kind of information Mr. Martin is still holding.”

What happened to Wally?

Where is Wally (Milo Manheim)? Could he be in Simon’s body?

The season ends with Wally stepping back into his scar and seeing a glowing door. But did he cross over? We don’t know.

Co-creator Nate Trinrud told Us Weekly, “It was definitely ambiguous on purpose, because you know, we live [for] cliffhangers and to also devastate people, but there are a lot of questions that come with that. Like, what does it mean to really lose somebody? But also, do you ever truly lose them? All I can tell you is that there are a lot of clues in the finale. If you look closely, you might see where this is going. But yeah, that’s a big question mark. All we can say is, look, Janet was able to leave, and she chose to stay—so who knows what could happen? Anything is possible.”

What happens when Maddie wakes up?

When Maddie wakes up, she sees her mother, Sandra (Maria Dizzia), as well as Nicole (Kiara Pichardo), Claire (Rainbow Wedell), and Xavier (Spencer MacPherson). She asks where Simon is, and they tell her he went back in to find her but should turn up soon.

When the others leave the room, Xavier apologizes to Maddie for how things went down before she entered the spirit world. Then, Maddie’s father—whom Xavier met earlier during his near-death experience—appears in the room.

Xavier tells Maddie that he can see her father, though it’s still unclear how he suddenly has the ability to see ghosts.

School Spirits Season 2 is now streaming in full on Paramount+.