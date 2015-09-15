The Taylor Sheridan series Landman has been renewed for a second season at Paramount+.

Starring Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore, the series is co-created by Sheridan and Christian Wallace. Per the description, it is “set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

‘Landman’ Season 1 statistics

According to the studio and Nielsen data, Landman ranked among the top 10 SVOD original series for Q4, alongside Tulsa King and Lioness on Paramount+. This marks only the second time since Nielsen began tracking SVODs in 2017 that a streamer—other than Netflix—has had three of the top 10 series in a single quarter. The series also set new records for Paramount+, drawing 35 million global streaming viewers for its premiere episode and becoming the platform’s most-watched global premiere and finale, its No. 1 original series ever, and its top engagement driver and household performer.

“Landman was one of the biggest shows of the year because of Taylor Sheridan’s unique ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, harnessing the Neo-western themes of rugged individualism, ambition and working-class struggles set against contemporary debates around energy, climate change and economic growth,” said Chris McCarthy, co-CEO of Paramount Global. “The series has helped drive Paramount+ to new heights as the #2 SVOD in the US for Original Hours Watched in Q4, alongside our other hit series Tulsa King, The Agency, Lioness and Dexter: Original Sin.”

Who else stars in ‘Landman’?

The series also stars Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore.

It is executive produced by Sheridan, Wallace, Thornton, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, co-creator Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Tommy Turtle is co-executive producer.

Landman is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions.