Another series with a Black lead has fallen prey to cancellation.

As Deadline reports, Disney Channel has decided not to renew the time travel mystery series Secrets Of Sulphur Springs for a fourth season.

Created by Tracey Thomson, Secrets Of Sulphur Springs followed 12-year-old Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver) as his family moved to the small town of Sulphur Springs and into the dilapidated and abandoned Tremont Hotel. While his family has hopes of restoring The Tremont back to its original luster, Griffin soon learns the hotel was rumored to be haunted. With the help of schoolmate Harper (Kyliegh Curran), Griffin discovers a portal that takes the two back in time.

Executive produced by Thomson and Charles Pratt Jr, Secrets Of Sulphur Springs was nominated for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series at the 2022 Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.

Aside from Kyliegh Curran and Preston Oliver, Secrets Of Sulphur Springs also starred Elle Graham as Savannah Dillon, Kelly Frye as Sarah Campbell, Josh Braaten as Ben Campbell, Landon Gordon as Wyatt Campbell, Madeleine McGraw as Zoey Campbell, Diandra Lyle as Jess Dunn, Johari Washington as Topher Dunn and Eugene Byrd as Sam Tremont.