TLC’s Seeking Sister Wives is getting really interesting with its latest couple, the Salahuddin family.

In this exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, Nailah and Naeem Salahuddin are seeking more partners for their marriage. But they have to get past one hurdle–Naeem’s mother.

The Salahuddins are an East Stroudsburg, PA couple who “have known each other for most of their lives and after 15 years of marriage, it was Nailah who suggested they look for a sister wife,” according to TLC.

“Raised Muslim, Nailah and Naeem are familiar with polygamy. But as they attempt to move forward with this lifestyle, they are met with unexpected challenges. And their biggest hurdle of all is getting Naeem’s mom on board.”

There’s more drama happening with the other couples taking part in Seeking Sister Wives. According to the episode description, apart from the Salahuudins’ news to share with Naeem’s mother, “[t]he Merrifields prepare to propose to Nathalia[,] [t]he Sherwoods go on a group date with Sara [and] [t]he Ryans make a heartbreaking realization about Stephanie.”

Seeking Sister Wives airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.

Watch the preview below: