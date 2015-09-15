Severance star Tramell Tillman is set to be honored at The Pan African Film Festival’s (PAFF) upcoming Filmmaker Awards Brunch.

Presented by Apple TV+ as the title sponsor, at the event which caps the 33rd festival, Tillman will be awarded the Star on the Rise Award.

The event takes place on Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. at The Palm Sophia in Culver City, California.

Per the festival, “the PAFF Filmmaker Awards Brunch serves as the grand finale to the festival, celebrating the best in global Black cinema. The event will unveil the winners of PAFF’s jury and audience-selected films, alongside the festival’s Executive Awards, recognizing industry pioneers and emerging voices who are shaping the future of film.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate Tramell Tillman, whose performance in Apple’s Severance has made him one of the most exciting talents to watch,” said Oduduwa Olatunji, PAFF Executive Director, in a statement. “As PAFF continues its mission to uplift and amplify Black creatives, we are proud to recognize artists like Tramell, who are redefining the industry.”