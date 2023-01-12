Singer Sevyn Streeter is excited for people to continue to recognize her as a popular songwriter, as revealed in the new Netflix docuseries Hitmakers.

Streeter and the cast of the series spoke with Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum about showcasing their songwriting skills on the docuseries.

Why Sevyn Streeter never puts her pen down

Streeter said that songwriting is just one part of her artistic journey.

“I love my artistry. I love being a solo artist. I got a project that’s on the way [that] I’m very excited about. But at the same time, I say that my artistry for me, not for everyone, but my artistry, I don’t think it would exist in the same way if I were not a songwriter,” she told us. “It keeps me sharp. It keeps me current. It keeps me not having to be at the mercy of people saying, ‘Oh, well, you know, seven needs a record.’ No, I don’t need you to write me anything. I can write it myself. And I think that that is something that I encourage all creatives to put that tool in their toolbelt.”

Streeter called songwriting “the foundation of everything musical, truth be told.”

“For me, it’s just one of those things that I’ll never put my pen down, you know what I mean?” she said. “It’s changed my life in so many ways, and it lends to my creativity as a whole. It’s the reason why I can write my own number one record. I just keep learnin,g and it keeps me sharp. I love it. It’s human and it’s conversational. It’s a good little ki-ki when you get in these rooms and you write these songs with us.”

Inside the pressure and payoff of writing for the stars

Hitmakers dives deep into the world of songwriting by detailing what the industry’s most popular songwriters go through when creating the perfect hit. According to the official description:

Behind every hit song is the person who wrote it. In the new docu-series, HITMAKERS, we follow twelve of the industry’s best songwriters and producers as they come together at real high-stakes writing camps to create hits for today’s biggest stars like John Legend, Shaboozey, and Lisa of Blackpink. With tensions high and time short, viewers get a front-row seat to the creative chaos, emotional stakes, and personal breakthroughs. This isn’t just about writing music…it’s the journey to becoming a HITMAKER.

Check out the full interviews below with Streeter, Trey Campbell, Tommy Brown, Stephen Kirk & Jenna Andrews, Ben Johnson and Nova Wav (Brittany “Chi” Coney and Denisia “Blu June” Andrews).

Hitmakers is now streaming on Netflix.