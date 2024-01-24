Willingly putting yourself in the public eye takes guts, but no one knows this more than today’s Black female rappers. Figures like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil’ Kim are all too familiar with the backlash that comes from confidently expressing themselves and flaunting their bodacious bodies. However, the work they’ve done to push past limiting stereotypes and hate-filled energy has allowed for modern lyricists like Ice Spice and Sexyy Red to shine with slightly less criticism.

Both young women were nominated for Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist of the Year at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards. It was New York native, however, who came out on top. Even so, Sexyy Red’s net worth proves that she’s putting in plenty of hard work in the studio and on stage. With so much fiery ambition behind her, there’s no telling what’s next for the “SkeeYee” hitmaker. Keep reading to learn about Janae Nierah Wherry’s life before fame and how she so quickly amassed her still-growing fortune.

Sexyy Red Had Aspirations of Rapping Long Before “Pound Town” Went Viral

Wherry was born on April 15th, 1998 in St. Louis, Missouri, where she graduated from Normandy High School. Her first ventures into music followed a broken heart, leading her to want to write a diss track. As far as her stage name goes, Sexyy says people were calling her “Red” as early as middle school, due to her vibrantly colored hair and outfits in the same hue. She went viral back in 2018 after remixing Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” into the hilariously raunchy “Ah Thousand Jugs.” Sexyy Red hasn’t looked back since.

Singles like “Don’t Trust Em,” “Free Smoke,” “Northside” and “Young Hot Ni**a” helped the budding rap diva grow her fanbase in 2019. The following year, she became a mother, welcoming her son, who Wherry mostly keeps out of the spotlight for now. After taking time to get back on her feet, Sexyy Red signed with Rebel Music, an independent Miami-based label, in 2021. This label-signing would come right before getting everyone turnt that Christmas Eve with her debut mixtape, Ghetto Superstar.

By the time she linked up with fellow mom and artist Summer Walker on “Sense Dat God Gave You,” music lovers were dying to know more about Sexyy. “Ghetto Freestyle,” “Hood Bitch,” “Don’t Get Beat” and “All White Air Forces” were already making rounds on social media, setting the stage for the 26-year-old to give us her best work to date.

2023 Marked the Mother of Two’s Most Successful Year Yet

Kicking off 2023 on a high note, Sexyy Red came through with her ultra-explicit “Pound Town” single, produced by Tay Keith. As she capitalized off of that hype, the self-proclaimed “Ghetto Superstar” dropped off an EP in April. Fresh from the EP, Sexyy teamed up with Nicki Minaj on her Hood Hottest Princess mixtape in June.

The Queen of Rap joined her new friend on “Pound Town 2,” which peaked at No. 66 on the Billboard 100. This marked Wherry’s first appearance on the chart. Other titles to blow up from the tracklist include “SkeeYee,” “Female Gucci Mane” and “Hellcats SRTs,” helping to land the project at No. 63 on the Billboard 200 as well.

Thanks to all her hard work, the music publication recognized Sexyy as one of their biggest summer breakout artists. “All in all, from the period of June 30-July 6, Sexyy Red’s catalog has received 11.1 million official on-demand U.S. streams, a 24.5% increase from the week prior. Between her audacious one-liners and knack for natural hooks, Sexyy Red has become one of the defining artists of the summer, one outrageously obscene song at a time,” they wrote. To celebrate her success, the Missouri native spent a reported $130K on a custom pink Mercedes, which she proudly flaunted on Instagram.

To close out her breakout year, Red teamed up with Drake and SZA for “Rich Baby Daddy” from the Canadian’s For All the Dogs LP, earning them a No. 11 peak on the Hot 100. Elsewhere, she announced a “Pound Town”-inspired lip gloss collection with NSFW shade names. Not done yet, she then shocked the world with a pregnancy announcement while continuing to perform and put in work. Her daughter was born in February 2024, but that hasn’t stopped Sexyy Red from securing the bag. In fact, it seems motherhood is only motivating her to work harder moving forward.

What Is Sexyy Red’s Net Worth?

In late 2023, Distractify reported that Sexyy Red’s net worth was an estimated $400,000. Since then, she’s been steadily making money moves (even with two young ones to care for), so it’s no surprise to see Celebrity Net Worth putting her at upwards of $1 million at the start of 2024. Now that her In Sexyy We Trust LP has arrived to help soundtrack the summer, the vivacious entertainer is sure to see the coins in her bank account stack higher and higher, allowing the young superstar to support her family with confidence.