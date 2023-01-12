Arsema Thomas is unwittingly spitting game at Darrell Britt-Gibson in Hulu’s upcoming Andscape film She Taught Love.

Thomas, best known for her role in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, is shown in this exclusive clip flirting with Judas and the Black Messiah‘s Britt-Gibson, although she seems surprised that by showing some “attitude,” as Britt-Gibson’s character says, makes her even more attractive to him. Watch the clip, “Lessons in Rizz” below.

What is She Taught Love about?

Written by Britt-Gibson in his screenwriting debut, She Taught Love also stars Alexander Hodge, Edwin Lee Gibson, Taissa Farmiga and D’Arcy Carden and follows an actor who meets a sports agent who changes the trajectory of his life. According to the official synopsis:

In SHE TAUGHT LOVE, ever since getting off a prestigious cable television series, “The Street,” Frank Cooper (Britt-Gibson) has been coasting through life distracting himself with women, booze and blow, while auditioning to play stereotypical gang members and drug dealers. But the minute he meets Mali Waters (Thomas), a sports agent living for the present, his whole world changes. Despite their own worst instincts, Mali and Frank are inescapably drawn to one another. As Mali is forced to face her own mortality, the clock begins to tick. The two must learn to rely on each other, choosing to love and live for the moment, even if that’s all they get.

When will She Taught Love drop on Hulu and in theaters?

Directed by Nate Edwards in his directorial debut, She Taught Love comes to theaters and Hulu Sept. 27.