With Ferguson (who also executive produces the series), Common, creator and showrunner Graham Yost, executive producer Hugh Howey, and a surprise appearance by Zahn, the news was revealed during a special fan panel and conversation.

After the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly each Friday on Apple TV+ until Jan. 17, 2025.

Here’s the official series description:

Based on Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy “Wool,” “Silo” is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.”

Season 2 will also star Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McCrae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

Apple Studios produces the series. Aside from Yost, Ferguson and Howey, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios are the executive producers of the series.

For Season 1, Common spoke to Shadow and Act about taking on the challenge of playing Robert Sims, and how it’s different from other roles he has had and his views on the world.

“Me playing it is really different because I’m on the side of Malcolm X and Fred Hampton. I’m not like believing everything the government is pushing on us. I don’t want us to accept all these things. I feel like it’s some things we have to question and challenge and find out for ourselves and get the right people in government.”

He continued, “And that being said, to play this character who is working for Judicial, which is essentially the government in the Silo, is a different type of thing, but his motivation is coming from really about protecting and taking care of the people.”