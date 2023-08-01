Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the exclusive trailer premiere for Single Black Female: Simone’s Revenge, which is the sequel to the Lifetime film, Single Black Female.

Amber Riley, Raven Goodwin and K. Michelle return for the sequel, which premieres March 2 at 8 p.m. The movie is set three years after the events of the first film.

Here’s the official description:

Three years after narrowly escaping the murderous clutches of her half-sister Simone (Amber Riley), Monica (Raven Goodwin) is ready for a fresh start in Seattle as the host of the city’s #1 primetime investigative television program. With her best friend Bebe (K. Michelle) by her side and a new love interest, things are looking up for Monica. Secretly nursed back to health and suffering from amnesia, Simone is building a new life when she comes across Monica on TV and her memories come rushing back, leading to a fateful reunion between the sisters. Can the two put the past behind them? Or will Simone’s need to get revenge win the day?

The film also stars Morgan Alexandria, Christine Horn and Kendrick Cross. Shari Carpenter directs from a script written by Sa’Rah Jones and Tessa Scott.

Single Black Female 2: Simone’s Revenge is produced by Swirl Films for Lifetime. Gold Morgan, Ron Robinson, Abbey Sibucao and Eric Tomosunas serve as executive producers.

Watch the trailer below: