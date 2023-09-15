That Sinners reign won’t let up! The movie is such a hit, it is returning to select IMAX theaters.

With an “A” CinemaScore and 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, coupled with rave reviews, the Michael B. Jordan-led Ryan Coogler film continues to be the talk of the town; so much so that the studio has announced plans to re-release it in IMAX 70mm in response to its overwhelming popularity.

“Audiences have spoken and we listened,” said Warner Bros. Pictures President of Global Distribution Jeff Goldstein in an official statement. “If ever a film needed to be experienced in this incredible, larger-than-life format, it’s Sinners. Ryan has delivered a film that has been embraced by fans who appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into creating a film for this screen-filling format, and we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to see it – or see it again – in 70mm IMAX.”

‘Sinners’ in the 70mm format

Shot with the highest-resolution cameras available, Sinners was created to curate a unique and top-tier movie-going experience for fans.

At first, Coogler hadn’t considered using the large-format IMAX film for Sinners, but thanks to encouragement from a Warner Bros. executive, he made the decision and hasn’t looked back since.

A film in 70mm format has a higher level of detail, color, and depth than most movies.

“I’m really excited to announce that Sinners was captured on a film as a format that I fell in love with when I was in film school,” said Coogler in an April 8 YouTube video with Kodak, where he not only explained how his film was shot, but gave viewers a brief history lesson in filmmaking, exhibiting his love for the craft.

Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther and Creed, breaks down each film format and the many ways you can see Sinners on the big screen. Sinners, shot on KODAK 65mm film is only in theaters April 18. #SinnersMovie pic.twitter.com/5t4ld8wjyt — Kodak (@Kodak) April 10, 2025

Coogler’s reaction to the overwhelming response to the film

In an open letter, Coogler expressed his gratitude to fans for supporting the film, which grossed more than $70 million worldwide within a week of its release on April 18.

“Eternal gratitude. My heart is bursting with it. I want to thank each and every one of you who bought a ticket to see Sinners,” wrote Coogler the letter posted on social media. “Who decided to drive to see the film in different formats. Who bought popcorn and a drink, booked a sitter and carpooled, and stood in the lobby afterward and talked and made a friend. Who changed their work schedules. Who saw the film in groups.”

Where can I watch ‘Sinners’ in IMAX?

The film will be re-released in IMAX format on May 1 and will be available in select markets until May 21. Moviegoers can experience Sinners in this unique format at the following locations:

City Walk Stadium 19 + IMAX (Los Angeles), Irvine Spectrum and IMAX (Irvine), Lincoln Square 13 + IMAX (New York City), Metreon 16 + IMAX (San Francisco), Indiana State Museum (Indianapolis), Arizona Mills IMAX (Phoenix), Autonation IMAX (Fort Lauderdale), Webb Chapel IMAX (Dallas) and Colossus IMAX (Toronto).