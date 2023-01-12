Michael B. Jordan is back in the director’s chair for the upcoming remake of The Thomas Crown Affair for Amazon MGM Studios, and he will star in the film as well.

He’ll also produce the pic with Elizabeth Raposo through his company Outlier Society. Jordan has long been attached to star in a The Thomas Crown Affair remake for several years now (with the last big update coming in 2021), but now it is official and this is the first time w’ve heard that he’ll direct it too.

The film, which starred Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo in 1999 and Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway in 1968, follows a rich man who thinks he’s gotten away with an expensive heist, but he comes up against a sultry woman investigating his crime.

In 1968, McQueen’s character is a charming bank executive who does mental and emotional battle with Dunaway’s character, an insurance investigator doing whatever she can to catch him. Pierce Brosnan’s version of the character is described as a “rich and successful playboy” who steals art for fun. Russo plays a detective who is investigating his illegal hobby.

Deadline reports that the details of the plot “are being kept under wraps,” despite the fact that the script, originally written by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson and later written by Drew Pearce, is based on the 1968 film.

Jordan has plenty of other projects in the works as well. Deadline reports Jordan has finished production on his and Ryan Coogler’s secretive vampire film. He also has I Am Legend 2 coming up under the direction of Steven Caple Jr., and will also executive produce Muhammad Ali biopic series The Greatest.