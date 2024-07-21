Netflix’s Sirens ends with more questions than answers as simmering relationships implode, loyalties flip, and power dynamics shift in unexpected ways. The final moments reframe much of what we thought we knew about Simone, Devon, and Michaela—and whether any of them are truly victims or villains.

The cast includes Julianne Moore as Michaela Kell, Meghann Fahy as Devon DeWitt, Milly Alcock as Simone DeWitt, Kevin Bacon as Peter Kell, Glenn Howerton as Ethan Corbin III, Bill Camp as Bruce DeWitt, and Felix Solis as Jose.

Per Netflix, the series’ description is as follows, “Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish island estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.”

Dive into the Sirens Netflix series ending bleow.

How does the ‘Sirens’ series on Netflix end?

The end of the season kicks off after Ethan falls off a cliff and survives after Simone turned down his marriage proposal. Simone’s life is then thrown into chaos as Michaela finds out that Peter kissed Simone. She fires Simone, has all of her things packed, and sends her off the island along with Devon and Bruce. Meanwhile, Devon confronts Michaela about firing Simone and asks her questions about her past. However, Simone pulls a Hail Mary that makes her the new queen of the island (more on that later), and it appears that she and Devon say goodbye to each other forever.

Does Simone leave the island with Devon?

No, Simone does not leave the island with Devon. After getting fired, she goes and tells Peter, who she seemingly didn’t have feelings for (she at least didn’t receive his kiss that well), that Michaela has proof of their kiss and is hiding it. He wasn’t having an affair, at least from his perspective, but we can see why he wants to have a relationship with his children—though we only get his perspective on this, not Michaela’s.

With all of that being said, he decides that he no longer wants to be with Michaela and he wants to be with… Simone!? That’s right. At the gala, Peter calls it quits. Michaela is out, Simone is in. Devon can hardly recognize her sister. Simone wants Devon to stay and be a part of this new life, which she is acting very nonchalant about. Devon realizes the true nature of what’s going on and that she may have had an incorrect read on things.

Was Michaela/Kiki actually running a cult and did she kill Peter’s first wife?

While Michaela was very sketchy, she was in fact, not running a cult. She just had some super charismatic aura that surrounded her and people like Simone were just drawn to her.

Michaela also didn’t kill Peter’s first wife. When Devon confronted her at the gala, Michaela revealed that they do not talk about it to respect her privacy, but Jocelyn Kell is living as a recluse due to plastic surgery gone wrong after she and Peter split.

It seems that Michaela wasn’t the villain. Is Simone the villain? Up to interpretation. But Peter is seemingly the closest thing to a villain, to be fair.

What happens to Devon, Simone and Michaela at the end?

Devon ends up coming back home to Buffalo, alone, and seemingly set to take care of her father. She has made peace with the fact that she cannot save Simone, and that Simone doesn’t need to be saved from anyone but herself. Though Devon thought Michaela had corrupted Simone, after seeing what Simone did to Michaela, she looks at both of them different. It looks like Devon is fine with returning home and taking care of their ailing father, as she seems to realize this is her purpose: taking care of her loved ones, just as she did with Simone.

Michaela leaves on the ferry and heads off the island as well. When Devon and Bruce head home, Devon spots Michaela and goes to chat with her, telling her that she apologizes for everything that happened and everything that she called her. Devon also asks Michaela what “hey hey” means, and Michaela says “Oh it’s nothing. Just something I say, and it became a thing. People will do anything for you when you’re Mrs. Kell. You just tell them what the rules are.”

When Devon asks will Simone be OK with Peter, Michaela says, “No. Well, who knows, you know? I’m sure Jocelyn thought the same thing about me, but I had a pretty good run. Took him 13 years to decide that I was a monster.” Devon tells her she’s not a monster, and Michaela says, “Neither is she,” referring to Simone.

Meanwhile, Simone remains on the island and we see her glance into the distance, as she stands atop her new castle of sorts. Was she the “siren” the whole time?

Do Devon and Morgan end up together at the end of ‘Sirens’?

Devon and Morgan (Trevor Salter) have incredible chemistry throughout Sirens, and by the end of the season, her toxic, on-again, off-again relationship with Raymond (Josh Segarra) seems to be done for good. Morgan had offered Devon the chance to come with him on a month-long trip at sea. However, he knows that she can’t be away from her dad that long and declines the opportunity—at least right now, but says that maybe another time.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does “Hey hey” mean in ‘Sirens’?

While Devon initially thought the way Michaela said “hey hey” was major cult indicator vibes, turns out it was a nothing burger. “Hey hey” doesn’t really mean anything at all.

Simone then uses it on Michaela in the last scene they share together. Michaela asks her, “Don’t you look beautiful in that dress I had made for you?,” and Simone responds with, “Hey hey.”

Of its origin, creator Molly Smith Metzler told Variety, “In my summers in Martha’s Vineyard, when I worked at the Yacht Club, I had noticed that they picked up each other’s way of saying things. One woman would come in with a new bracelet that just dropped in town, and then they’d all have it. They did it with language, too, they had their own way of speaking and there was a contagion to it. In my mind, Michaela just sort of said it one day, and then Simone said it back, and it became something the two of them say. I just made it up.”

Does Simone end up with Ethan?

Simone does not end up with Ethan. With his memory kind of deluded and thinking Simone had something to do with his fall (though we don’t really know if she did or not), after this, she hatches a plan to stay on the island and in power by going to Peter about Michaela’s plot, and ends up in a romance with him.