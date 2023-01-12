Julianne Moore is a mother who wants to protect her daughter, Sydney Sweeney, at any cost in the new trailer in the upcoming Apple TV+ film Echo Valley.

Also starring Domhnall Gleeson, Fiona Shaw, Edmund Donovan, Albert Jones, Kyle MacLachlan, Echo Valley shows a mother trying to put the pieces together of how her daughter (Sweeney) got mixed up in a horrible – and deadly – situation.

Michael Pearce is the director and Brad Inglesby is the writer.

What is ‘Echo Valley’ going to be about?

According to the official description:

In the edge-of-your-seat thriller “Echo Valley,” Kate (Moore) is a mother struggling to make peace with her troubled daughter Claire (Sweeney)—a situation that becomes even more perilous when Claire shows up on Kate’s doorstep, hysterical and covered in someone else’s blood. As Kate pieces together the shocking truth of what happened, she learns just how far a mother will go to try to save her child in this gripping tale of love, sacrifice, and survival.

The film is produced by Ingelsby, Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss of Scott Free Films, The Walsh Company’s Kevin J. Walsh. Scott Free Films’ Rebecca Feuer and Nicole Jordan-Webber executive produce with Ted Deiker, Scott Greenberg and Black Bicycle Entertainment’s Erika Aolde and Sam Roseme.

When does ‘Echo Valley’ premiere on Apple TV+?

Echo Valley comes to Apple TV+ on June 13. Watch the trailer below: