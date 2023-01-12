Sister, Sister is 30 years old, and one network is celebrating the iconic ’90s sitcom with an all-day marathon!

Dabl Network will commemorate the series with an event starting April 1 at 6 am/5c.

The series stars Tia and Tamera Mowry as identical twin sisters who didn’t realize they had a twin until a chance meeting in a department store. They then realize they were separated at birth and adopted by single parents (Tim Reid, Jackée Harry). Their parents then decide to raise the girls together, leading to the setup that has led to 199 episodes over the course of six seasons, starting in 1994. After airing initially on ABC in its first two seasons, it moved to The WB for the rest of it run.

Here’s the full lineup of episodes airing April 1:

6am & 6pm – Sister, Sister “The Meeting”

6:30am & 6:30pm – Sister, Sister “Slumber Party”

7am & 7pm – Sister, Sister “You Are So Beautiful”

7:30am & 7:30pm – Sister, Sister “Daddy’s Girl”

8am & 8pm – Sister, Sister “Car Trouble”

8:30am & 8:30pm – Sister, Sister “Love Strikes”

9am & 9pm – Sister, Sister “Mothers & Other Strangers”

9:30am & 9:30pm – Sister, Sister “Hair Today”

10am & 10pm – Sister, Sister “Operation: Deja View”

10:30am & 10:30pm – Sister, Sister “Scrambled Eggs”

11am & 11pm – Sister, Sister “Wedding Bells & Box Boys”

11:30am & 11:30pm – Sister, Sister “The Pimple”

12pm & 12am – Sister, Sister “Cafeteria Lady”

12:30pm & 12:30am – Sister, Sister “Slime Party”

1pm & 1am – Sister, Sister “A Separate Peace”

1:30pm & 1:30am – Sister, Sister “Child’s Play”

2pm & 2am – Sister, Sister “Rosebud”

2:30pm & 2:30am – Sister, Sister “I Have a Dream”

3pm & 3am – Sister, Sister “Graduation”

3:30pm & 3:30am – Sister, Sister “Home Sweet Dorm”

4pm & 4am – Sister, Sister “Greek to Me”

4:30 pm & 4:30am – Sister, Sister “Freaknik”

5pm & 5am – Sister, Sister “The Road Less Traveled”

5:30 pm & 5:30am – Sister, Sister “Fly Away Home”

Available in most of the U.S. via CBS Television Stations, Dabl is an “entertainment network presenting scripted series focused on well known, proven and loved sitcoms showcasing and starring Black actors and comedians,” according to its description. The network runs such beloved series such as Moesha, The Game, Girlfriends, The Parkers, Half and Half, and of course, Sister, Sister. Many of these shows are ones that appeared on UPN and The WB during the heyday of late ’90s-early ’00 Black sitcoms. You can find where Dabl airs on your television at Dabl’s website.