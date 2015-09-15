Apple TV+ has dropped the first trailer for Smoke, the streamer’s upcoming crime drama series starring Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett.

Egerton also executive produces the series, and the project follows his prior collaboration with them, which was the 2022 limited series, Black Bird.

The series is created and written by Dennis Lehane and inspired by true events. Here’s the logline: Smoke follows an arson investigator who begrudgingly teams up with a police detective as their race to stop two arsonists ignites a twisted game of secrets and suspicions.

Who stars in ‘Smoke’ on Apple TV?

Egerton stars as arson investigator Dave Gudsen, and Smollett stars as police detective Michelle Calderone.

Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, Greg Kinnear and John Leguizamo also star. The main title is written and performed by Thom Yorke.

The Apple Studios series is also executive produced by Richard Plepler for EDEN Productions and Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin through Imperative Entertainment, as well as Kari Skogland, Joe Chappelle and Jane Bartelme.

What podcast is the basis for ‘Smoke’?

The fictional series is inspired by truth.media’s Firebug podcast, hosted by Kary Antholis, who executive produces for Crime Story Media, LLC. Marc Smerling also executive produces for Truth Podcasting Corp. Directors for the series are Skogland, Chappelle, and Jim McKay.

When does ‘Smoke’ premiere on Apple TV+?

Watch the trailer below: