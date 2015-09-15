Apple TV+ has renewed its critically acclaimed comedy series, The Studio, for a second season.

Seth Rogen, who created and executive produces the series, stars opposite Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinoltz and Chase Sui Wonders, with guest star Bryan Cranston. In each episode, the series assembles cameos from Hollywood’s most notable and iconic actors, directors and producers.

What Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg say about ‘The Studio’ renewal

“We’re thrilled to be making a second season of The Studio. We’re looking forward to taking the lived experience of making season one and immediately putting it into season two, then repeating that loop for ten more seasons,” said Rogan and co-creator and fellow executive producer, Evan Goldberg, in a statement.“And, we’re excited to keep all our industry friends and colleagues guessing as to when one of their personal stories will stream on Apple TV+.”

“Seth, Evan, the entire creative team and cast of The Studio have knocked it out of the park with this brilliant show, and it has been incredible to watch the conversation grow with each new episode,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We can’t wait to see where Matt Remick takes Continental Studios in season two, and hope for his sake that the ‘Kool-Aid’ movie crushes at the box office.”

What is ‘The Studio’ about?

Here’s the official description for the show:

In The Studio, Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

