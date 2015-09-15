The first trailer for the upcoming Smurfs film has been released.

The voice cast for the Paramount Pictures Animation film includes Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman.

Here’s the official description for the film:

When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.

The film is produced by Jay Brown, Ty Ty Smith, Rihanna and Ryan Harris. It is written by Pam Brady and directed by Chris Mille.

The soundtrack for the film will also drop, featuring the single “Higher Love” by Desi Trill featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania and Subhi.

Smurfs drops in theaters on July 18.

Watch the trailer below: