Octavia Spencer and Ariana DeBose have joined Demi Lovato in the upcoming film, Tow.

The film, which is now in production, also stars Rose Byrne and Dominic Sessa. According to Deadline, the film dramatizes the true story of Amanda Ogle, who lived in her car in Seattle and clawed back at the system to reclaim her life after receiving a tow bill for $21, 634. The film is now in production.

The film is written by Jonathan Keasey, Brant Boivin and Annie Weisman with Ogle herself executive producing with DeBose, Keasey, Jonathan Tropper, Josh Ricks, Danny Gusman, The Exchange’s Nat McCormick and Giovanna Trischitta and Kevin Eggers. Liang also produces via her newly-formed company Cake or Death Pictures. Byrne also produces with Votiv Films’ Justin Lothrop and Brent Stiefel and The Exchange’s Danyelle Foord and Brian O’Shea.

DeBose is best known for playing Anita in the Oscar-nominated West Side Story and recently starred in Disney’s latest animated film, Wish and Apple Original Films action/adventure Argylle. DeBose is also set to star in Sony’s upcoming R-rated anti-hero film Kraven the Hunter.

Meanwhile, Spencer recently starred in Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker and Truth Be Told, among other projects. Spencer she is also set to star in an upcoming Prime Video action series with Hannah Waddingham.