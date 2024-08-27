Random. Versatile. Multicultural. Those are three ways to describe some of the projects that Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus Jr. is affiliated with over the past three decades. Acting roles in Baby Boy and Training Day were on brand with his “Gin & Juice” days in the early ’90s. But outside of freestyling on a Dr. Dre or Pharrell beat, the West Coast rapper is pretty unpredictable when it comes to his non-music ventures.

With so many ventures under his belt, what is Snoop Dogg’s current net worth? Here, we’ll examine the artist’s medium and genre-spanning body of work, and how that impressive legacy has built up to a net worth in the hundred-millions.

What Is Snoop Dogg’s Net Worth?

Snoop Dogg’s net worth is estimated to be in the neighborhood of $160 million this year. How? Roll the dice. His most recent (and lucrative) projects are a little bit of everything.

The West Coast freestyler (and onetime vampire hunter) is showing off his voice for more than just rapping. As a new coach on the 26th season of The Voice, he’s joined Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and Michael Buble in plotting on the best team of artists to recruit for the nationwide singing competition.

He’s expanded his voice to the colorful world of animation too. The Long Beach, California native plays the voice of Maurice in this year’s The Garfield Movie. In 2022-23, he also participated in the 3D animated series Doggyland (about a cast of dogs of course) as the voice of Bow Wizzle.

From Music To Smoking To Firepits

And while animation is clearly catching his interest these days, he hasn’t strayed away from music entirely. He’s been featured in a few recent music videos for Tha Dogg Pound, Eminem and T-Pain. And in true Snoop form, and just as random as his friendship with Martha Stewart, he was included in the two-hour, limited-release film Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90.

The two marijuana lovers seemed destined to meet at some point anyway.

“We was in Amsterdam on 4/20, and he was doing a concert out there,” he told PEOPLE. “So, we went back to his hotel room, and we was playing dominoes. […] He whooping my [expletive], and I’m just getting higher and higher and higher. He just keep passing it to me, and I’m like, ‘This old [expletive] outsmoking me.'”

Snoop Dogg refused to back down or “show no signs of weakness” in front of the country legend, who was 38 years his senior. That doesn’t stop him from telling this comical story to anybody who asks if anyone can outsmoke him.

And with approximately 440K full-time equivalent jobs in the legal cannabis industry, estimated to make $40 billion in 2024, one would think Snoop would’ve long ago had his own brand of legal cannabis. Fans were stunned to see Snoop Dogg do the exact opposite (sorta) and claim that he gave up smoking in November of 2023.

What the grandfather of 12 actually meant was he was partnering with Solo Stove, a company that sells smokeless fire pits, pizza ovens and camping accessories. Self-identifying as “one of the best marketers,” who could possibly argue with the marketing mogul’s drive?