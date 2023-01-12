Snoop Dogg is bringing fans into his family’s life with Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story.

The E! three-part docuseries features Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus and her fiancé, Wayne Duece, “as they journey through the ebbs and flows of love, life and new beginnings with friends and family,” according to the description. Throughout the docuseries Broadus and Duece show fans their loving relationship and close-knit bonds with family as they pursue their careers and marriage goals.

Here’s more about the series, according to E!:

Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story follows Cori Broadus, entrepreneur and daughter of globally recognized superstar Snoop Dogg, and her fiancé, Wayne Duece, as they plan the wedding of the century. However, with four months to plan, a growing guest list and pending to-do’s before their I do’s, life does not always go as planned. Cori has a solid support system with Wayne, dad Papa Snoop, mom “Boss Lady” Shante, brothers Corde and Cordell and bestie bridesmaids by her side to get through the stress of wedding preparations. After an epic bachelorette celebration, Cori and Wayne’s picture-perfect wedding crumbles when Cori’s gown isn’t what she envisions, Wayne and his groomsmen get off on the wrong foot with a conflict over “kicks” and a pre-marital counseling session reveals some underlying issues and ultimatums that turns their lives upside down. As Cori and Wayne are left to manage these relationship tensions, all while facing public backlash over their union, it proves to be too much. After a sudden life-threatening health scare, Cori must come to terms with her own private health struggles, leaving the Broadus crew to focus on what’s most important … family.

Produced by Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus, Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story premieres Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on E! and stream the next day on Peacock.