The Snowfall spinoff project at FX with original series stars Gail Bean and Isaiah John has landed an official pilot order at the network.

The project has been ruminating for a couple of years, with it first being announced a bit ahead of the Snowfall series finale back in 2023. The very first initial reports back in 2023 only had Bean attached to the project, but it seems that John has been confirmed as well over the course of its development. John who starred in the original series since its inception, and Bean, had been a part of the show since Season 2 and was upped to series regular in the sixth and final season.

What would the ‘Snowfall’ spinoff be about?

The would-be series is untitled, but here’s the logline: “Set in 90s Los Angeles soon after the end of the original series, a recovering addict (Bean) strives to take West Coast rap mainstream despite potential infighting from a harrowing gang war.”

Malcolm Spellman is writing and producing the pilot, with Snowfall showrunner Dave Andron, as well as Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London and Trevor Engelson, executive producing. FX Productions is the studio.

Snowfall, running for six seasons 2017 to 2023, was created by the late John Singleton and focused on a group of characters during the ’80’s crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles, primarily Damson Idris’ Franklin Saint. Carter Hudson, Emily Rios, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph and Angela Lewis also starred.

Variety first broke the news of this pilot order.