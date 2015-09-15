Oxygen True Crime is taking a different approach with its new true crime special Southern Fried Lies, focusing not just on suspicious deaths, but on white-collar crime and family dynamics in Camden, Arkansas — a town where everyone knows each other, and secrets don’t stay buried for long.

Directed by Rachel Holbrook, the two-hour special investigates the death of Matt Jacobs, a survivor of the Deepwater Horizon explosion who became one of Camden’s wealthiest residents. After his death, a will was found that left most of his estate to Alex Herring, daughter of Donna Herring — instead of Matt’s teenage son, Jordan. An investigation revealed the will was forged, opening the door to deeper questions about money, power, and loyalty in a tightknit community.

But Holbrook made it clear this story isn’t a typical true crime setup. “Southern Fried Lies has something for everyone — true crime fans and indie film fans alike,” she said. “I took a very character-driven approach to the storytelling of this twisty crime, taking the time over years to understand the familial connections between all of these participants.”

According to Holbrook, every key moment in the documentary is shaped by family relationships. “The way that the crime unfolds, and every plot point in the story is driven by these family relationships: mother/daughter adoration, pride and tension, father/son respect and distance,” she said. “These universal parent/child themes are simmering just below the surface, making this story relatable even if it’s about a wildly unbelievable crime.”

How does ‘Southern Fried Lies’ portray small-town, Southern life?

Holbrook also spent time living alongside the Camden community to better capture the real dynamics at play. “I spent a lot of time hanging out in the Pawn Shop and Headgames Salon and got to witness the close, neighborly friendships between the people who live here,” she said.

She stressed that the story isn’t just about “small-town gossip,” even though that phrase comes up in the documentary. “A one-dimensional view of all this talking would be to characterize it as ‘small town gossip’ — as Donna refers to it in the documentary. But I didn’t see it that way,” Holbrook said. “I saw the people in this town discussing tragic events that affected them personally because they all knew Matt, Jimmy and Lorrie. I wanted to make sure their pain and genuine concern was honestly depicted because it was genuine.”

How was Donna Herring’s story handled?

Donna Herring’s role is complicated, and Holbrook said it was important to treat her fairly throughout the project. “Donna was the first person I interviewed and the last. And I interviewed her many times in between,” Holbrook said. “She is the film’s narrator and so she had to be given every opportunity to respond to every comment and accusation.”

Holbrook also made sure Donna could bring additional voices into the documentary. “She was also invited to bring in any interviews from friends of hers, and that’s how Bo Woody and Sylvester Smith came to be involved — through Donna,” Holbrook added.

Navigating Donna’s involvement wasn’t always easy. “It definitely shifted with every interview of every participant,” Holbrook said. “All we can do as documentary filmmakers is treat every single interviewee with respect and inject as much transparency into the process as possible.”

What new details does ‘Southern Fried Lies’ reveal?

Holbrook’s time on the ground allowed her to uncover connections that even local authorities missed. “The time I spent in Camden helped me see the story from a bird’s eye view and make connections between these three deaths that I don’t think anyone in the town — even law enforcement — had considered before,” she said.

One example she pointed to was the link between Matt and Jimmy. “Local law enforcement never knew that Matt and Jimmy were such close friends and had gone to visit Jeff Davis the day before Matt died,” Holbrook explained.

There were also details about Matt’s relationships that hadn’t been widely known. “Alex knew Matt may have been involved in a new relationship just before his death,” Holbrook said. “Donna had also been in touch with that new girlfriend.”

Holbrook believes these revelations will keep viewers engaged because they follow the same discoveries the town’s residents are learning for the first time. “I think that these revelations will be so interesting to watch because the audience can follow along at the same time the film’s participants are learning of these connections,” she said. “There is still so much yet to be discovered about this case and I have a feeling this story isn’t over yet.”

Southern Fried Lies premieres Sunday, April 27 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen True Crime.