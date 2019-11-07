Amazon MGM Studios’ sequel to the 1987 Star Wars parody Spaceballs has added Keke Palmer to its cast.

According to Deadline, Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis will return as Lone Starr and Dark Helmet, and Pullman’s son, Thunderbolts* star Lewis Pullman, is also set to appear in the film.

Mel Brooks shared a new teaser for the film on social media

Not much is known about Palmer’s role, but Mel Brooks, who co-wrote, produced and directed the original film, announced his involvement on Thursday by sharing a Star Wars-inspired teaser for the sequel.

“I told you we’d be back,” he captioned the clip.

The video opens with a message stylized like the Star Wars opening scroll.

“Thirty-eight years ago, there was only one Star Wars trilogy,” the clip begins, mentioning many sequels and spinoffs that have been released since then, including several additional installments within the Jurassic Park, Alien, and Harry Potter universes, among others, and “36 MCU movies with two different Robert Downey Jr.’s.”

Once the clip’s opening message concludes, Brooks appears on screen wearing a sweater with “SPACEBALLS THE SWEATSHIRT” written on the front.

“After 40 years, we asked what do the fans want… but instead, we’re making this movie,” he says in the clip.

I told you we’d be back pic.twitter.com/RnoklPqBX6 — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) June 12, 2025

Josh Gad, who was announced last year as starring in the sequel, also shared the teaser on social media on Thursday.

“I was that child who saw Spaceballs before I ever saw Star Wars and then wondered why anyone would do a dramatic remake of the Mel Brooks classic,” he shared along with the video. “It is therefore the greatest gift of my life to now help take the reins and work alongside Mel and this incredible group to do a sequel to the movie that first inspired George Lucas.”

I was that child who saw “Spaceballs” before I ever saw “Star Wars” and then wondered why anyone would do a dramatic remake of the Mel Brooks classic. It is therefore the greatest gift of my life to now help take the reins and work alongside Mel and this incredible group to do a… pic.twitter.com/QcJOM8EQ48 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 12, 2025

According to Deadline, Gad co-wrote the script and is a producer on the project. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum will direct the film.

The film’s temporary log line keeps plot details under wraps

Amazon MGM Studio is keeping it hush-hush regarding the sequel’s plot. The studio playfully refers to it as “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”

The 1987 original, which also poked fun at other sci-fi movies like 2001: A Space Odyssey, follows Moranis’ Dark Helmet and Brooks’ President Skroob as the duo try and steal the atmosphere of a peaceful planet called Druidia. Pullman’s Lone Starr, his right-hand man Barf, played by John Candy and Vespa, played by Daphne Zuniga, a Druish princess, complicate their evil plan. Over the years, the film has become a cult classic.

Spaceballs 2 will be released in theaters in 2027.