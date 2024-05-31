How much of a sports buff are you really? Answering sports trivia questions is a great way to test your knowledge and have fun with friends and family. Whether you’re a lover of the game (any game!) or just enjoy a brain teaser, sports trivia is one way to have fun and share your passion.

Let’s get into these sports trivia questions, categorized across all major sports, and see how well you perform.

Basketball Trivia Questions

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Basketball is filled with amazing athletes, historic moments, and interesting facts. For basketball fans who know the game and just love a good challenge, here’s a set of trivia questions to test your knowledge of NBA History, legends and iconic games.

Who is known as “The King” in the NBA?

Answer: LeBron James



Which team has won the most NBA championships?

Answer: Boston Celtics (18 championships)



What player scored the most points in a single NBA game?

Answer: Wilt Chamberlain (100 points)



Who is the NBA logo modeled after?

Answer: Jerry West



Which player is famous for his “Skyhook” shot?

Answer: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar



Which NBA team is known as “The Big Three”?

Answer: Miami Heat (LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh)



Who won the NBA MVP award in 2021?

Answer: Nikola Jokić



Which player holds the record for most career triple-doubles?

Answer: Russell Westbrook



What year did the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA Championship?

Answer: 2019



Who was the first player to be drafted directly from high school into the NBA?

Answer: Moses Malone



Which team did Michael Jordan play for when he returned to the NBA in 2001?

Answer: Washington Wizards



Who was the first African American head coach in the NBA?

Answer: Bill Russell



What year was the NBA founded?

Answer: 1946



Which player was known as “The Round Mound of Rebound”?

Answer: Charles Barkley



Which team holds the record for the most wins in a single NBA season?

Answer: Golden State Warriors (73 wins in the 2015-2016 season)



Who is the shortest player to ever play in the NBA?

Answer: Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogue (5’3″)



Which NBA player is known for the quote, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take”?

Answer: Trick question! This quote is often attributed to Michael Jordan, but it was actually said by hockey player, Wayne Gretzky.



Which player has won the most NBA championships?

Answer: Bill Russell (11 championships with the Boston Celtics)



What number did Kobe Bryant wear during the second half of his career?

Answer: 24



Who was the first player to record a quadruple-double in the NBA?

Answer: Nate Thurmond

Soccer Trivia Questions

Photo: Pixabay

Football, also known as soccer, is the most popular sport globally. This game unites the world! This trivia will test your knowledge of key moments of the game’s history, competitions and world tournaments. Ready, kick off!

Which country has won the most FIFA World Cups?

Answer: Brazil (5 titles)



Who is the all-time leading goal scorer in the FIFA World Cup?

Answer: Miroslav Klose (Germany, 16 goals)



Which club has won the most UEFA Champions League titles?

Answer: Real Madrid (15 titles)



Who is known as “The King of Football”?

Answer: Pelé



Which player won the Ballon d’Or eight times?

Answer: Lionel Messi



Who scored the “Hand of God” goal?

Answer: Diego Maradona



Which team won the first-ever World Cup in 1930?

Answer: Uruguay



Which player is known for the famous quote, “I think therefore I play”?

Answer: Andrea Pirlo



Which club did David Beckham join after leaving Manchester United?

Answer: Real Madrid



Who was the first player to reach 100 international goals?

Answer: Ali Daei (Iran)



Which country hosted the first FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1991?

Answer: China



Which players have won the World Cup as both a player and a coach?

Answer: Mário Zagallo, Franz Beckenbauer, and Didier Deschamps

What is the nickname of the stadium where FC Barcelona plays their home games?

Answer: Camp Nou

Which African nation was the first to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup?

Answer: Cameroon (1990)

Who holds the record for the most goals scored in a single calendar year?

Answer: Lionel Messi (91 goals in 2012)



Which player is known for the “Scorpion Kick” save?

Answer: René Higuita



Which club is nicknamed “The Old Lady”?

Answer: Juventus



What was the fastest red card in World Cup history?

Answer: José Batista of Uruguay (after 56 seconds in 1986)

Which country’s national team is known as “La Albiceleste”?

Answer: Argentina



Who was the first goalkeeper to win the Ballon d’Or?

Answer: Lev Yashin

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

American football is arguably the most loved sport in the United States. It’s a game of legends, full of grit and laced with passion. The trivia questions in this section cover various levels of difficulty to keep everyone engaged. Go hard or go home!

Which team has won the most Super Bowls?

Answer: Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots (6 each)



Who is the NFL’s all-time leading rusher?

Answer: Emmitt Smith



Which team is known as “America’s Team”?

Answer: Dallas Cowboys



Who is the only player to win the Heisman Trophy twice?

Answer: Archie Griffin



Who holds the record for the most touchdown passes in a single season?

Answer: Peyton Manning (55 in 2013)





Which team drafted John Elway in the 1983 NFL Draft?

Answer: Baltimore Colts



Who won the first Super Bowl?

Answer: Green Bay Packers



What year did the NFL and AFL merge?

Answer: 1970



Who was the first player to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season?

Answer: O.J. Simpson



Which quarterback is known for the “Immaculate Reception”?

Answer: Terry Bradshaw (pass caught by Franco Harris)



Who was the first African American head coach to win a Super Bowl?

Answer: Tony Dungy



Which NFL team has the longest single-season win streak?

Answer: New England Patriots (16-0 in 2007 regular season)



Who was the first player to be drafted in the NFL?

Answer: Jay Berwanger (1936)



What team did Joe Montana finish his NFL career with?

Answer: Kansas City Chiefs



Which player is known as “The Refrigerator”?

Answer: William Perry



What is the name of the trophy awarded to the Super Bowl champions?

Answer: Vince Lombardi Trophy



Who holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history?

Answer: Justin Tucker (66 yards in 2021)



Which team was undefeated in the regular season and won the Super Bowl?

Answer: Miami Dolphins (1972)



Who was the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Answer: Joe Burrow

Baseball Trivia Questions

Baseball is such a part of American culture that it’s earned the nickname, “America’s Pastime.” It has a special place in the hearts of Americans. Baseball fans! Ready your bats and hit a home run with these baseball trivia questions.

Which team has won the most World Series titles?

Answer: New York Yankees (27 titles)



Who holds the record for the most home runs in a single MLB season?

Answer: Barry Bonds (73 home runs in 2001)



Which player is known as “The Sultan of Swat”?

Answer: Babe Ruth



What is the term for a home run hit with the bases loaded?

Answer: Grand Slam



Which MLB team plays at Fenway Park?

Answer: Boston Red Sox



Who was the first African American to play in Major League Baseball?

Answer: Jackie Robinson



Which pitcher has the most career strikeouts in MLB history?

Answer: Nolan Ryan



Who is the only player to have a 40-40 season (40 home runs and 40 stolen bases)?

Answer: Jose Canseco



Which team won the 2016 World Series, breaking a 108-year championship drought?

Answer: Chicago Cubs



Who is the youngest player to hit 500 home runs?

Answer: Alex Rodriguez



Which MLB player holds the record for the most career hits?

Answer: Pete Rose (4,256 hits)



What is the name of the award given annually to the best pitcher in each league?

Answer: Cy Young Award



Which team did Ichiro Suzuki play for when he broke the single-season hits record?

Answer: Seattle Mariners



Who was the first player to reach 3,000 hits and 500 home runs?

Answer: Hank Aaron



What year did the MLB introduce the designated hitter (DH) rule in the American League?

Answer: 1973



Who threw the only perfect game in World Series history?

Answer: Don Larsen (1956)



Which player has the most Gold Glove Awards?

Answer: Greg Maddux (18 Gold Gloves)



Who was the first player to have his number retired by an MLB team?

Answer: Lou Gehrig (#4, New York Yankees)



What is the longest hitting streak in MLB history?

Answer: Joe DiMaggio (56 games)



Which MLB ballpark is known for its “Green Monster” in left field?

Answer: Fenway Park

Tennis Trivia Questions

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Are you a follower of the Grand Slams? Do you fancy grass, clay or hard courts? Served for the love of the game, these tennis trivia questions.

Which player has won the most Grand Slam singles titles in men’s tennis?

Answer: Novak Djokovic (24 titles)



Who is known as “The Swiss Maestro”?

Answer: Roger Federer



Which tournament is the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world?

Answer: Wimbledon



What is the term for a score of zero in tennis?

Answer: Love



Who is the only player to achieve a Golden Slam (winning all four Grand Slams and the Olympic gold in the same year)?

Answer: Steffi Graf (1988)



Which player won the French Open a record 14 times?

Answer: Rafael Nadal



Who was the first player to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era?

Answer: Serena Williams



Which surface is the Australian Open played on?

Answer: Hard court



Who holds the record for the longest match in tennis history, played at Wimbledon in 2010?

Answer: John Isner and Nicolas Mahut



Which tennis player is known as “The Joker”?

Answer: Novak Djokovic



Who was the first African American to win a Grand Slam title?

Answer: Althea Gibson



Which male player has the record for the most consecutive weeks at World No. 1?

Answer: Roger Federer



What is the name of the trophy awarded to the winner of the men’s singles at Wimbledon?

Answer: The Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy



Which country hosts the Davis Cup?

Answer: The Davis Cup is hosted by various countries each year, depending on which teams are competing and the draw.



Who won the women’s singles title at the US Open in 1997?

Answer: Martina Hingis (defeated Venus Williams)



Which player is known for their distinctive two-handed backhand and aggressive baseline play?

Answer: Andre Agassi



What is the maximum number of sets played in a men’s Grand Slam match?

Answer: Five sets



Who was the youngest player to win a Grand Slam singles title in the Open Era?

Answer: Martina Hingis (16 years old)



Which female player won a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles?

Answer: Margaret Court



What is the only Grand Slam tournament played on clay?

Answer: The French Open (Roland Garros)

Alright sports fans, now that you’ve got all this knowledge in your head, head to your local trivia night and dominate!