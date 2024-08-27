With the Super Bowl just days away, Game Day plans are being put in motion. Food orders are being finalized for the football parties and new jerseys are being purchased. Those attending the game are preparing to engulf themselves in the excitement sure to be felt within Caesar’s Superdome in the lively city of New Orleans, Louisiana.

As fans prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to face off in one of the most anticipated games in recent years, there is no better time to freshen up on that sports knowledge than now. Whether you want to have some pre-game fun with friends or looking to learn a few new field facts, these Super Bowl trivia questions will get you ready to see quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes lead their respective teams to victory.

Super Bowl History

1. Which two teams played in the first-ever Super Bowl? (Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs)

2. Who won the first Super Bowl? (Green Bay Packers, 35-10)

3. What year was the first Super Bowl played? (1967)

4. Which teams have won the most Super Bowls? (New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, 6 each)

5. Which football star has won the most Super Bowls? (Tom Brady, 7 wins)

6. Who was the first African American quarterback to win a Super Bowl? (Doug Williams, Washington Redskins, now Commanders, Super Bowl XXII in 1988)

7. Which team has lost the most Super Bowls? (Denver Broncos and New England Patriots, 5 each)

8. What is the only team to go undefeated and win the Super Bowl? (Miami Dolphins, Super Bowl VII in 1972)

9. Which team won three Super Bowls in the 1990s? (Dallas Cowboys)

10. Which team won the Super Bowl right after 9/11? (New England Patriots, Super Bowl XXXVI, 2002)

Super Bowl Records

11. What is the largest margin of victory in a Super Bowl? (San Francisco 49ers defeated the Denver Broncos 55-10 in Super Bowl XXIV in 1990)

12. Which Super Bowl had the first overtime? (Super Bowl LI, New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons, 2017)

13. Who holds the record for the most passing yards in a single Super Bowl? (Tom Brady, 505 yards, Super Bowl LII)

14. Which player has the most Super Bowl MVP awards? (Tom Brady, 5 MVPs total)

15. Which was the first wildcard team to win the Super Bowl? (Oakland Raiders, Super Bowl XV in 1981)

16. Who is the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl? (Pittsburgh Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger, 23 years old, Super Bowl XL in 2006)

17. Who is the oldest player to play in a Super Bowl? (Tom Brady, 43 years old, Super Bowl LV in 2021)

18. Who scored the fastest touchdown in Super Bowl history? (Devin Hester, Chicago Bears, 14 seconds, Super Bowl XLI in 2007)

19. Which player has the most career Super Bowl touchdowns? (Jerry Rice, 8 TDs)

20. Which kicker holds the record for the longest field goal in Super Bowl history? (Harrison Butker, 57 yards, Super Bowl LVII in 2023)

Super Bowl Halftime and Commercials

21. Which Super Bowl halftime show did Michael Jackson perform at? (Super Bowl XXVII, 1993)

22. Which pop star made history by revealing her pregnancy during a Super Bowl halftime show? (Rihanna, Super Bowl LVII in 2023)

23. Which artist has performed the most Super Bowl halftime shows? (Gloria Estefan, 3 times: 1992, 1995, 1999)

24. What was the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show of all time? (Michael Jackson’s 1993 set at Super Bowl XXVII)

25. Which Super Bowl commercial is the most expensive ever? (Amazon’s Alexa “Mind Reader” commercial in 2022, $26 million)

26. What brand has aired the most Super Bowl commercials? (Budweiser)

27. Which company’s 1984 Super Bowl commercial is considered one of the most iconic of all time? (Apple, because it was introducing the Macintosh computer)

28. What Super Bowl ad featured a child dressed as Darth Vader using “The Force”? (Volkswagen, 2011, “The Force” ad)

29. What is the best-selling Super Bowl snack? (Chicken wings)

30. Which fast-food chain had a famous Super Bowl ad featuring “Where’s the Beef?” (Wendy’s, 1984)

Random Super Bowl Facts

31. Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls? (Miami, 11 times)

32. Which are the only teams to never appear in a Super Bowl? (Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars)

33. Who was the first left-handed quarterback to win a Super Bowl? (Ken Stabler, Oakland Raiders, Super Bowl XI in 1977)

34. What was the first Super Bowl to be played in an indoor stadium? (Super Bowl XII, 1978, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans)

35. Which Super Bowl had the highest TV ratings ever? (Super Bowl LVIII, which featured the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers, 123.4 million on February 11, 2024)

36. What team won the Super Bowl in its home city for the first time? (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV in 2021)

37. What was the first Super Bowl to be streamed online? (Super Bowl XLVI, 2012)

38. Which quarterback famously shouted “Omaha!” before snaps in a Super Bowl? (Peyton Manning)

39. What is the most points ever scored by one team in a Super Bowl? (San Francisco 49ers, 55 points, Super Bowl XXIV in 1990)

40. Who was the first African American coach to win a Super Bowl? (Tony Dungy, Indianapolis Colts, Super Bowl XLI in 2007)