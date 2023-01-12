Star Wars‘ much-buzzed-about upcoming series, The Acolyte, has finally given fans a first look with a new trailer with looks at cast members including Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The series was one of the most talked about upcoming projects in 2023 due to its overwhelming diversity among the cast. Stenberg stars alongside Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo and Carrie-Anne Moss. For many fans of genre series and films, this cast seems like one the best line-ups a show has had in a long time seeing how collectively, cast members have starred in The Hunger Games, Squid Game, The Good Place, Wolverine and The Matrix, among other projects.

The Acolyte is Star Wars’ version of a crime thriller, starring Lee as a Jedi Master who comes up against Stenberg, a warrior who is connected to the Jedi Master’s past.

“As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…” the description states.

Leslye Headland serves as series creator and executive producer with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Co-executive producers include Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana, with Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow producing.

Headland also serves as director of the first two episodes. Other directors include South Korean director Kogonada, Alex Garcia Lopez, and Hanelle Culpepper. Michael Abels, best known for his work on Get Out and Us, serves as series composer.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte will premiere on Disney+ on June 4.