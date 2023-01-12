Euphoria is one of HBO’s highest-rated and most controversial series, and after expected delays, it has been delayed further. So what’s been going on?

The Hollywood Reporter has it on authority from sources that the third season’s delay stems from “multiple factors,” particularly conversations HBO and series creator Sam Levinson have been having about how the season will follow the characters after high school. According to the article, the series was meant to start production in a few months, but “production is now forced to hit pause as the creative team and network hash out the new world.”

Even worse for fans is that the original assumed Season 3 premiere date of 2025 is now up in the air. Also unknown is how many episodes Season 3 will consist of. Since everything is currently unclear, HBO said Monday that they were allowing their cast, including lead actor Zendaya, to “pursue other opportunities” while HBO and Levinson “remain committed to making an exceptional third season.”

The cast has many now-movie stars among its ranks. Zendaya has already been taking on multiple opportunities as the Euphoria pause continues, recently starring Dune: Part II and will star in upcoming tennis drama Challengers. Sydney Sweeney has also starred three films this year– Anyone But You, Madame Web and the religious horror Immaculate. Jacob Elordi was recently in Saltburn and has more films coming up, recent Emmy winner Storm Reid continues to book project and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo, who guests on Euphoria, is booked and busy as well.

Though they are all very booked, THR notes that the show is still in first position for stars like Zendaya, Sweeney and Elordi, meaning, “should a castmember line up a new film or TV project, they may have to pause it whenever cameras are ready to roll on Euphoria, or film both projects concurrently. The production also could work around their schedules, which will be another factor in lining up when filming can begin again. With the high-wattage cast in demand and eager to work.” But sources told the outlet that “HBO felt it was unfair to prevent them from taking roles in the interim.”

As for Euphoria fans, it appears that they will have to wait even longer as the third series gets sorted out and hope that HBO’s statement doesn’t mean anything worse is on the horizon for the popular series.