The upcoming Street Fighter film is continuing to fill out its ensemble.

The game, which started in arcades in 1987 before expanding to become a pop culture phenomenon in 1991 with Street Fighter II, will have a movie directed by Kitao Sakurai and produced by Legendary alongside Capcom.

What do we know about the cast so far?

Jason Momoa will star as Blanka, Noah Centineo as Ken and singer Orville Peck has been tapped to portray Vega.

Recently cast stars include WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, aka Joseph Anoa’i, who portrays Akuma, and martial artist-actor Andrew Koji, who will play Ryu.

Callina Liang is Chun-Li, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is on board to play Balrog.

50 Cent’s character is “a disgraced boxer who is also the bodyguard of the villain,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jackson is also rumored to be in full training mode as we speak, and will be tasked with doing his own stunts in the movie.

What is ‘Street Fighter’ about?

At this time, the details of the overall plot of the forthcoming Street Fighter film are limited, but what we do know is that it will closely follow the arcade game that was popularized in 1987.

It really skyrocketed in 1991, during the second installment of the game, helping to revolutionize one-on-one playing. The latest game in the franchise, Street Fighter 6, was released in June 2023 and landed an award for the best fighting game at the 2023 Game Awards.

Production for Street Fighter is set to begin in Australia in August 2025, and there is no set date for the film’s release just yet.