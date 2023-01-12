Jason Momoa is bringing the untold story of Hawai’i’s fight against colonization to Apple TV+ with the new series Chief of War, which just dropped its first trailer.

The series follows a warrior who tries to bring his island nation together amid the threat of Western settlers hoping to colonize the islands for their own profit.

According to the series description:

Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai‘i, the nine-episode series based on true events, follows warrior Ka’iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century.

The trailer gives a majestic look at Momoa as Ka’iana, the lushness of the Hawai’i landscape, and the terror of seeing Western explorers invade the islands. The series promises to give viewers a new perspective on Hawaiian culture and history, which is more than just being a sunny tourist destination.

Who else stars in ‘Chief of War’?

Momoa not only stars in the historical drama, but also serves as writer, executive producer and director of the season finale. As Apple TV+ states, Chief of War is told from an indigenous perspective and is a passion project for Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who both have a native Hawaiian background. The series also raises the profiles of Polynesian actors, including Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka,Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes.

Doug Jung serves as showrunner and executive producer with Sibbett, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook, Brian Mendoza, Anders Engstrom, Jim Rowe, Molly Allen, Francis Lawrence, Tim Van Patten and Justin Chon, who directs the first two episodes. Hans Zimmer composed the series’ theme music and co-produced the series’ score with composer James Everingham.

When does ‘Chief of War’ premiere?

Chief of War debuts Aug. 1 with a two-episode premiere, followed by new episodes every Friday through Sept. 19. Check out additional first-look photos and trailer below: