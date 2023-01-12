Christina Cooper becomes Lance Gross‘ kept woman in the trailer for the BET+ film Sugar Baby, heading to the platform Feb. 13.

Created by Shaun Sinclair and Emma Franklin, Sugar Baby stars Cooper as Jade, a woman who wants to find direction again after her criminal boyfriend G-Ro (T.J. Atoms) is sent to jail. She is described as someone who is vulnerable, but still “possesses a hidden resilience and a deep desire to discover who she is without him.” Her path is one of self-discovery as she navigates the Sugar Baby-Sugar Daddy dynamic with Anthony (Gross), a “wealthy, charismatic, and strikingly handsome man who exudes confidence and charm.”

Anthony wants companionship after his wife’s death and decides to go for the relationship with Jade due to her innocence.

“His interest in Jade begins as fascination but grows into a protective and possessive love, revealing both his tenderness and controlling tendencies,” according to the character description. “Used to getting what he wants, Anthony struggles with boundaries, often blurring the line between helping the young Jade and trying to shape her into someone who fits his ideal. Ultimately his relationship with Jade forces him to confront his own insecurities and whether he can truly love someone half his age.”

The film also stars Teresa Topnotch, Ciera Angelia, Efrangeliz Medina and Nikki Dixon.

Executive producers include Sinclair, Gross, Tressa Azarel Smallwood, and Donte Lee. Jacobo Rispa and Damian Romay produce. Jamal Hill directs.

Watch the trailer below. The film premieres Feb. 13 on BET+.