For its second season, Bravo’s Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is getting a reunion.

Andy Cohen confirmed the news on Twitter when soliciting fan questions for the cast.

My team is prepping for the SUMMER HOUSE MARTHA'S VINEYARD reunion! Tweet me all of your questions for AMIR, ALEX, NICK, JASMINE, SUMMER, JORDAN, PRESTON, BRIA, NOELLE & SHANICE and let me know where you're from in the question! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 22, 2024

Right now, it is unclear will have a full taped reunion episode as a part of the season, or if the reunion will be an episode of Watch What Happens Live!

Cohen’s confirmation of a reunion comes as both fans and cast members have been petitioning the network for the series, which has become a cult favorite for Bravo watchers and new fans alike, to get a reunion after Season 1 did not have one.

Cast members Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas and Jordan Emmanuel posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier this month about a potential reunion.

Aside from Mitchum, Thomas and Emmanuel, the series also stars Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Nick Arrington, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Alex Tyree and Noelle Hughley.

As the official description reads, “Ten young Black professionals and entrepreneurs head to Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod that was one of the first beach destinations where African-Americans could vacation and purchase property. As they band together to escape their worries, discover the beauty of this exclusive enclave and have an epic summer, it becomes clear that some of their friendships are fractured while others are in full bloom.”

In a recent interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act Unscripted, Henderson said of the remainder of the season, “Our friendships are not as strong as what they were when we first started the season. We’re still working on some things right now, but it’s going to get messy, that’s for sure.”

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is produced by Truly Original. Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Ronica Wynder, Shanae Humphrey and Morris Thorpe executive produce. Nick Prescott and Talisha Henderson co-executive produce.