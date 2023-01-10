The Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Season 2 reunion gave viewers everything they wanted and more. The friend group reunited with Andy Cohen hosting as they hashed things out and he got to the bottom of some of the drama that took place throughout the season. Cohen dived in quickly with the dynamic between Alex Tyree, Noelle Hughley and Summer Marie Thomas. Alex made it clear his only interest in Summer was simple: their hookup. Summer disagreed and says their fling fizzled out. He responded with shade by calling referring to Summer as Autumn.

A back-and-forth between Summer and Noelle began Noelle proceeded to explain her and Summer’s fallout. According to Noelle, Summer believed Noelle was pursuing Alex. Noelle said it was simple flirtation. Plus, Noelle says she wasn’t interested anymore when she learned Alex and Summer had been intimate. Alex insisted he’s not a f*ck boy, but Summer once again disagreed.

Later on, Jasmine Ellis Cooper was held to the fire. She had a rough season. Her husband, Silas Cooper, was on deployment as she experienced her first pregnancy. She was open about entering the house unsure of the status of her relationships with her housemates. She was primarily dealing with the fallout of her former BFF, Jordan Emanuel. They had been friends since their time in New York together long before the show.

Cast members questioned Jasmine’s motives, claiming she was manipulative by “trying to puppeteer us,” per Jordan. Shanice Henderson agreed.

Jasmine questioned Preston Mitchum about what he felt she did to him to be iced out of the group. He didn’t give a clear answer. In the end, Jasmine and Jordan both agreed they didn’t know how to move forward, but want to figure it out.

Watch some select clips from the reunion below: