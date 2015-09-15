Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming series Supacell, which revolves around a group of young Black South Londoners who develop superpowers.

The series’ cast includes Tosin Cole, former BMF star Eric Kofi Abrefa, Nadine Mills, Calvin Demba, Josh Tedeku, Adelayo Adedayo, Rayxia Ojo, Giacomo Mancini as Spud and Eddie Marsan.

Here’s the synopsis: SUPACELL is about a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners. It is down to one man, Michael Lasaki, to bring them all together in order to save the woman he loves.

And logline: A regular group of people are unexpectedly gifted with superpowers. Before the group really get a chance to figure out how to use their powers they find their new special abilities has made them targets for the powerful agency who created them.

Set to premiere in June, the show’s showrunner, creator and lead director is Rapman. Sebastian Thiel is also a director on the project.

Joanna Crow is series producer and associate producers include Sheila Nortley, who serves as block 2 producer and associate producer and Henrietta Lee, who is an associate producer for New Wave.

Geraldine Hawkins is co-producer and executive producers are Rapman, Mouktar Mohammed for New Wave, Anna Ferguson and Steve Searle for Netflix.

Watch the teaser trailer and check out more images below:

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix