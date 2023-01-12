Lois Lane is getting under Clark Kent’s skin in the new trailer for James Gunn’s Superman.

The trailer shows Clark Kent (David Corenswet) willing to be interviewed by Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) for an upcoming piece. But the interview quickly goes sour as Lois drills him on his actions as Superman. Superman tries to convince her that his actions are to protect people, but she seems to think he could be acting as a vigilante or unauthorized representative of the country.

The trailer seems to paint the picture that this film will focus a lot on Superman’s singular position as the world’s savior. While some see that as a positive, others, like Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) view it as a clear negative. Perhaps, since there are clips of the mean-spirited Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Superman’s actions might have also attracted them to Earth for their own mercurial reasons.

Superman is the film that will launch Gunn’s new DC universe of films with “a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind,” according to the film’s description.

Who else stars in ‘Superman’?

The film also stars Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Mariìa Gabriela de Fariìa, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell.

Gunn and Peter Safran produce with Gunn also serving as screenwriter. Niklolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars Winther executive produce.

When is ‘Superman’ in theaters?

Superman comes to theaters July 11. Watch the new trailer below: