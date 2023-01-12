Wendell Pierce is joining James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Wire alum has been cast to portray The Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief Perry White. The news comes as the film started filming in Atlanta Thursday.

Pierce’s casting continues the trend of DC Comics recasting White as a Black man, with Laurence Fishburne playing the character in Zack Snyder’s Superman films. Pierce can bring the same type of gruffness to the role, seeing how he was one of the defining actors of The Wire as police detective Bunk Moreland.

Previously called Superman: Legacy, Superman stars David Corenswet as the titular character with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Superman/Clark Kent’s co-worker at the newspaper. Nicholas Hoult has been cast as Superman’s nemesis Lex Luthor.

Gunn released a cast photo, including Edi Gathegi and Terence Rosemore, from the set Feb. 22. Gathegi is playing superhero Mister Terrific, with Rosemore playing Luthor’s henchman Otis.

Superman is set to come to theaters July 11, 2025.