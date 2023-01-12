Michelle Buteau is bringing another season of Survival of the Thickest to Netflix, as well as a new stand-up special.

The comedian and actress announced on Today that her series is coming back for second season. Along with that, Buteau will also debut Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia. Buteau also made an announcement about her upcoming projects on Netflix’s Strong Black Lead Instagram page. As Strong Black Lead wrote, “It’s giving Black History! We are coming back for more laughs, more mo’ments, and more love!”

Last year, Buteau told Decider that she wasn’t thinking about a second season because of the SAG-AFTRA and writers’ strikes, saying that she wanted her writers to have their “basic needs” met before she could start planning for the future of her show. Thankfully, both strikes led to better benefits for both actors and writers, leading to the second season coming to awaiting fans.

Starring, created by, co-written and executive produced by Buteau, Survival of the Thickest follows Mavis Beaumont (Buteau), described as a “Black, plus-size and newly single (not by her choice!)” person. According to the series description:

“Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss. The scripted comedy is based on Buteau’s acclaimed book of essays.”