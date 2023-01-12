The ratings from Survivor‘s 45th season finale that the show is still as big as ever.

CBS has announced that the 45th season had four percent audience growth throughout the season with 6.32 million viewers per episode. The finale made the show Paramount+’s No. 1 live-streamed program. Not only that, it was 27 percent up in viewership from last year’s finale. Overall, the finale brought in 4.53 million viewers, a six percent increase from last year.

Not only have viewers spent over 630 billion minutes watching Survivor since 2000, the series is among the top five in several demographics, such as one of the top five non-sports broadcast programs, one of the most upscale broadcast television series with college-educated viewers, and also the most co-viewed series with kids, meaning future generations of Survivor seasons and fans. Fans are also spending much of their time–more than 57 percent of their time–watching past seasons to catch up.

On Paramount+, the show is the most-watched reality program and the No. 3 overall program on the platform with a 72 percent increase year-over-year. Per the streamer, the average viewer of the show is 20 years younger than the broadcast viewer.

This season has had its fair share of drama, with contestant Kaleb Grebewold becoming the first to survive the newest Tribal Council twist, the Shot in the Dark.