Former Marvel development executive Nate Moore has officially been confirmed as a cast member on the forthcoming season of Survivor.

While there hasn’t been an announcement for all of the castaways set to appear in Season 49 of the beloved reality television show, Variety confirmed with multiple sources that Moore participated after he appeared swimming in the ocean during the teaser that aired during the show’s season finale on Wednesday night.

Who is Nate Moore?

Moore was a development executive from 2010 until December 2024, when Marvel Studios announced that he would be “stepping down as executive vice president of production and development to pursue an independent producing career.”

Despite the news, Moore remains close to Ryan Coogler’s third Black Panther film as an executive producer. Moore’s Marvel portfolio includes helping to develop the 2014 screenplay for Guardians of the Galaxy. He also has worked closely on other popular Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, including the Captain America and Black Panther projects, with producing credits on Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Captain America: Brave New World, Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Eternals.

When does ‘Survivor’ Season 49 air?

Survivor Season 49 marks the 25th anniversary of the CBS veteran reality TV show. While an official premiere date has yet to be announced, it is set to air on the network sometime during the fall.

For its 50th season in spring 2026, returning Survivor players will compete again for the first time in years. The casting announcement for the landmark season will be released on May 28. Watch Moore in the Season 49 trailer below.