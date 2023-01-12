S.W.A.T., one of CBS’s most popular procedural dramas, is coming back to the network for its eighth year, which reverses a previous announcement that the show was ending with its seventh season.

CBS announced S.W.A.T.’s 2024-2025 season renewal, adding that the series is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Studios. CBS Entertainment’s president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement how the series continues to entertain fans.

“Here at CBS, we always ‘stay liquid’ and love a good dramatic twist, especially when it leads to an eighth season of S.W.A.T.!,” she said. “The show continues to resonate with viewers thanks to our talented cast led by Shemar Moore and our amazing writers and producers who keep the show relevant and action-packed. We’re very pleased to renew it again and incredibly grateful to our partners at SONY, CBS Studios and Shemar for working so closely with us to bring it back for next season.”

The series renewal is something for fans to celebrate for another reason–the series has been on the chopping block twice before being brought back to life. Shemar Moore, who stars and executive produces the series, praised his show’s return.

“S.W.A.T. IS BACK! BELIEVE IN MIRACLES! I am so proud of this show and the people and variables it has taken to make this show what it is and has become,” he said. “I am so grateful to the fans around the world who have supported, watched, enjoyed and rooted for S.W.A.T.! It is entirely because of this support that S.W.A.T. will continue to shine! This is still a dream job for me … I love my S.W.A.T. crew, cast and writers and producers – we have made an incredible, fun, exciting, provocative and heartwarming show for the world to enjoy. Thank you to CBS and SONY for believing in S.W.A.T. and giving us this opportunity to shine!”

“It’s a privilege to get to deliver more S.W.A.T. stories to our incredible fans. This season eight pickup is a testament to our showrunner Andy Dettmann, Shemar Moore, the rest of our talented cast and our dedicated crew who continue to produce television that resonates with so many people,” added executive producer and co-showrunner Shawn Ryan. “We’re grateful to CBS, Sony Pictures Television and CBS Studios for the opportunity.”

Co-showrunner and executive producer Andrew Dettmann also talked about the show’s return, saying, “All of us at S.W.A.T. are thrilled by the news of a season eight. Shemar and I had many conversations throughout the production of season seven, confident that if we continued to tell great stories punctuated by SWAT’s signature action, our amazing fans would stay with us, giving us a good shot at another season.”

“At the end of the day, this is the well-deserved payoff for all the time, energy and effort put in by an incredible cast and crew working with the constant support of our partners at Sony Pictures Television and everyone at CBS. We look forward to an exciting season eight,” he continued.

This is the latest CBS renewal, following shows such as The Neighborhood, the FBI franchise and more.