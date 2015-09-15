Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the very first exclusive look at Avalon TV Season 2 starring RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Symone, and in this exclusive preview out of DragCon LA 2024, she sits down with hip-hop star Doechii.

In the exclusive preview for the season premiere, Doechii addresses her current feelings on Azealia Banks (who she feuded with earlier this year). She also dishes on her her taste for alligator, how she likes to go commando and her undying love for Steve Erwin.

Watch the exclusive preview below:

Here’s the official description of Avalon TV:

AVALON TV is an off-the-wall, over-the-top, and under-the-wig series that takes you inside the brains of LA’s hottest creative collective, The House of Avalon. Whether it’s fashion, nightlife, drag, art, comedy, or media – this chosen family is creating one iconic pop culture moment after another, and skyrocketing to success by their own set of rules. Symone (RuPaul’s Drag Race S13 winner), Gigi Goode (Drag Race S12 fan-favorite),Marko Monroe, Hunter Crenshaw, Grant Vanderbilt, Caleb, and Rylie star in this genre bending series filled with real life drama, pranks, parties, and celebrity guests galore.

Ahead of the series premiere last year, Symone told Blavity’s Shadow and Act, “For me, it’s very special [for people to get to know the other members] because I get to see it every day,” she said. “But I’m very excited for everyone to experience it and see how we interact with each other, and see how we cut up, chile [laughs]. It’s very special for me, and I’m so excited for everyone to see it. I think we’re in the right time for it to happen. I think the world needs it.”

Monroe added, “For me, I’ve never been shy in the sense of sharing this stuff, but I had reservations,” he said. “But at the end of the day, that’s how people get to know you. I’m ready to step out from behind the scenes. We do have a lot of fun, and I think that’s what is most fun about this show and that what we’ve created is being able to exploit everything we love about television in one sort of capsule, but also get to know us as well.”

The new season premieres Aug. 12 on WOW Presents Plus.