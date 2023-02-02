Taraji P. Henson and Tracee Ellis Ross are set to lead a new comedy series.
Two projects–The Best Man’s Ghostwriter, starring Glen Powell and Nicholas Braun, and Stranded, starring Henson and Ross, are have been announced by Audible and Broadway Video.
The two series will debut this fall.
Here’s the official synopsis for Stranded:
In Stranded, separated by twenty years, three thousand miles, and the unrelenting stresses of adulthood, best friends Janet (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Serena (Taraji P. Henson) plan a girls trip to reconnect. But after their party boat crashes, they’re the lone survivors to wash ashore on an uncharted Caribbean cay. Armed with zero survival skills, they must overcome rough seas, deadly wildlife, and, most terrifyingly, decades of accrued resentment to find their way home. As long as they don’t kill each other first.
It will debut on Nov. 7
It was created and directed by Chris Bruno and David Howard Lee, and written with Shukri R. Abdi.
Joining Henson and Ross are Lamorne Morris, Jay Ellis, Tim Robinson, Taye Diggs, Whoopi Goldberg, Larry Wilmore, Keith David, Ashley Nicole Black, Mikey Day, Zazie Beetz, Nicole Byer, Phylicia Rashad, Phil LaMarr, and more.
Britta von Schoeler executive produces the series, which is also produced by Eddie Michaels and Gabriella Mezzacappa.
Henson said in a statement, “Joining forces with Tracee Ellis Ross and our hilarious ensemble cast on Stranded has been a dream. I’m excited to share this laugh-out-loud, sidesplitting story with Audible listeners everywhere.”
Here’s the official synopsis for The Best Man’s Ghostwriter:
Debuting on September 12, The Best Man’s Ghostwriter follows the story of Nate (Glen Powell), a speechwriter-for-hire who helps people write incredible best man speeches. To keep the best man from embarrassing himself, Nate uses his list of Don’ts: don’t mention the exes, don’t be rated R, and don’t bum everyone out, the list goes on. Nate’s system never fails. That is until he meets Dan (Nicholas Braun), the hopelessly awkward best man for a mega social influencer. On top of that, Nate needs to find a best man for his own wedding – forcing him to confront a brutal friendship breakup with his best friend. As Nate works with Dan, he explores the often idiotic world of male friendship and must come up with an answer to the one question most men never think about: why is their best friend their best friend?
Aside from Powell and Braun, the series also stars Ashley Park, D’Arcy Carden, Lance Bass, Zach Braff, Lukas Gage, Alex Wolff, Debra Messing, George Takei, Jack McBrayer, Nicole Byer, Zach Cherry, Lennon Parham, Neil Flynn, Jason Mantzoukas, Ben Marshall, John Higgins, Martin Herlihy, Jonathan Van Ness, Sherri Shepherd and more.
The podcast is written and directed by comedian Matthew Starr and is executive produced by Britta von Schoeler. The show is produced by Mark Valdez, Matthew Starr, and Glen Powell.
“Bringing The Best Man’s Ghostwriter to life was a blast,” said Powell. “I wanted to produce a heartfelt and hilarious story about the highest stakes moment for any friendship…the best man’s speech. And even better I got to act alongside my most talented friends.”