Here’s the official synopsis for Stranded:

In Stranded, separated by twenty years, three thousand miles, and the unrelenting stresses of adulthood, best friends Janet (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Serena (Taraji P. Henson) plan a girls trip to reconnect. But after their party boat crashes, they’re the lone survivors to wash ashore on an uncharted Caribbean cay. Armed with zero survival skills, they must overcome rough seas, deadly wildlife, and, most terrifyingly, decades of accrued resentment to find their way home. As long as they don’t kill each other first.

It will debut on Nov. 7

It was created and directed by Chris Bruno and David Howard Lee, and written with Shukri R. Abdi.

Joining Henson and Ross are Lamorne Morris, Jay Ellis, Tim Robinson, Taye Diggs, Whoopi Goldberg, Larry Wilmore, Keith David, Ashley Nicole Black, Mikey Day, Zazie Beetz, Nicole Byer, Phylicia Rashad, Phil LaMarr, and more.

Britta von Schoeler executive produces the series, which is also produced by Eddie Michaels and Gabriella Mezzacappa.

Henson said in a statement, “Joining forces with Tracee Ellis Ross and our hilarious ensemble cast on Stranded has been a dream. I’m excited to share this laugh-out-loud, sidesplitting story with Audible listeners everywhere.”