Teen Mom’s Ashley Jones and Cheyenne Floyd agree to meet up with hopes of turning over a new page in the latest episode of MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

In an exclusive preview shared with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, Ashley details the fallout between her and castmate Cheyenne, noting that despite their differences, she is willing to meet with an open heart to bury the hatchet that has tainted their friendship.

Here’s the official description of the episode: “Cate and Tyler react to Carly’s adoptive parents blocking them. Mackenzie’s dad suffers a life-threatening injury. Amber asks for a pregnancy test while Gary and Kristina surprise Leah with a car. Cheyenne and Ashley meet to put their differences aside.”

Where did the beef start?

“She’s here and wants to have a drink or two. I’m fine with that,” Ashley told her mother in the snippet.

“It wasn’t about her talking behind my back,” she explained when asked if they even had an exact issue with one another. “It was the kind of conversation she engaged in. It was very demeaning and it was very full of microaggressions on a very public platform.”

Viewers then get a blast from the past about what seemingly led to the differences between the two.

What is the latest season of ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ about?

According to the official season logline, “Teen Mom is celebrating its Sweet 16 featuring full circle moments and important milestones as Leah, Maci, and Amber find themselves parenting children who are now the same age as they were when the show first began, while Catelynn, who made the tough decision to place her daughter with adoptive parents, grapples with the emotional pain of the choice. Meanwhile, Cheyenne and Mackenzie are hoping to expand their families with more children while Briana takes steps to prevent future pregnancies. Jade takes a stand with her family, and Ashley works on mending fences and closing painful chapters as she welcomes a fresh year.”

Will Ashley and Cheyenne reconcile?

The exclusive clip of the forthcoming episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter focuses on Ashley’s thoughts about reconnecting with Cheyenne during her visit to Las Vegas. However, those watching don’t see Cheyenne’s full thoughts on them potentially patching up their differences.

We know that Cheyenne did make an effort to reach out for them to meet up, so only time will tell what lies ahead for their friendship.

The next episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out the exclusive clip below: