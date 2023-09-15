They also reflected on what this season has taught them about maintaining relationships and their identities outside of being a mom.

“It showed me how you can still have healthy relationships with boundaries,” Leah shared. “Whether it’s relationships, friendships or co-parenting, it all ties into having healthy, co-existing relationships and remaining true to yourself and your boundaries.”

“For me, not just this season, but the last year or two, I feel like I’m still working on it, but just prioritizing the relationship I have with myself, and letting that flow into my relationships with other people,” Maci added.