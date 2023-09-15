It’s a busy year for the cast of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. In Season 2, they’re relishing their growth in motherhood, finding themselves and enjoying the journey along the way.
In this installment of MTV’s beloved Teen Mom franchise, fans get an inside peek as the moms celebrate Jade Cline and Sean Austin’s wedding. Of course, it wouldn’t be complete without some looming drama. Meanwhile, Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis clash over whether to have another baby, while Ashley Jones contemplates divorce.
“Navigating life changes” is the phrase Leah Messer used to describe this season’s theme in a recent interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Ac.t
“Growing into womanhood” is how Maci Bookout recalled filming episodes for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.
The cast also reflected on the lessons they’ve learned so far. Mackenzie McKee noted her biggest takeaway is: “The more you choose self-love and loving yourself, the better you can raise kids and love those around you.”
Leah emphasized the importance of open conversations.
“Being honest with your kids about your emotions, your struggles, and what you’re dealing with, and having a conversation about that,” is Maci’s takeaway from Season 2. “I think it helps the kids learn to give themselves permission to feel, struggle and grow from it.”
For Leah, Maci, and newcomer Mackenzie, filming together has only strengthened their bond and helped them realize they have more in common than they thought.
“First and foremost, only this group of women can truly understand what it’s like to put your life out there for everyone to see,” Maci said. “When you are trying your best, but you’re super vulnerable and you’re struggling or succeeding, everyone’s gonna have something to say. Only we know what it’s like to be brave and courageous enough to keep doing it authentically.”
They also reflected on what this season has taught them about maintaining relationships and their identities outside of being a mom.
“It showed me how you can still have healthy relationships with boundaries,” Leah shared. “Whether it’s relationships, friendships or co-parenting, it all ties into having healthy, co-existing relationships and remaining true to yourself and your boundaries.”
“For me, not just this season, but the last year or two, I feel like I’m still working on it, but just prioritizing the relationship I have with myself, and letting that flow into my relationships with other people,” Maci added.
“Typically, people learn who they are in their teenage years and early 20s. We, well I guess I’ll speak for myself, but I feel like all of us had a hard time going into adulthood without those years of learning who you are. Because who are we not being moms? That’s kind of all we know. For me, learning who I was outside of being a mom was hard, especially making huge life shifts and changes,” Mackenzie concluded.
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs each Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV and is available for streaming the next day on Paramount+.