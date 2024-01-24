Netflix has delivered some impactful dramas over the years, from House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black to programs like Beauty in Black and Territory in 2024. The former is the first original series on the streamer from the mind of Tyler Perry, meanwhile, the latter takes us Down Under to Australia, where an unexpected death in the Lawson family is shaking things up at the country’s biggest cattle ranch. Both shows made their debut on Oct. 24, and if you plan your watch-schedule just right, you can binge each of them before the month is up with ease.

In Territory, there’s plenty at stake following the untimely death of Daniel Lawson (Jake Ryan), who was heir to Marianne Station. Now, family patriarch Colin (Robert Taylor) is left to pick a new successor, and his options aren’t all ideal. Among them are his oldest son, Graham (Michael Dorman), known for his love of booze, and daughter-in-law Emily (Anna Torv), Graham’s ambitious wife who’s often cleaning up his messes. She works hard to earn Colin’s favor, but the baggage that comes from being part of a rival family before marrying into the Lawsons leaves her father-in-law reluctant to accept her. There’s also Marshall (Sam Corlett), the couple’s son in his 20s who would rather spend time with friends than hang out at Marianne, and daughter Susie (Philippa Northeast), who’s arguably the smartest of the bunch.

Emily Is One of the Most Ambitious Characters in ‘Territory’

(Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

While Emily is among the most ambitious fighting for control of the cattle station, outsiders want in on the billion-dollar empire too, including mining magnate Sandra Kirby (Sara Wiseman). She’s the mother of Lachie (Joe Klocek), who forms a relationship with Susie amid the family drama that turns out to be incredibly fateful for both of them. We also meet Emily’s brother, Hank Hodge (Dan Wyllie), a known cattle thief, Campbell Miller (Jay Ryan) an ex of Graham’s wife along with Indigenous figures like Nolan Bannock (Clarence Ryan) and elder Uncle Bryce (Hamilton Morris) along the way.

As she tirelessly struggles to keep Graham in check and connect with Colin, Emily finds herself rekindling old love with Campbell, though it doesn’t last long as he’s trying to take over Marianne while helping out Kirby. Eventually, Torv’s character turns her focus back to her family and makes a deal with the Lawson patriarch to get Marshall’s head back in the cattle game instead of out with his friends. Unfortunately, her firstborn had already gotten into some cattle smuggling drama with Campbell’s criminal enterprise, leading to the death of one of his friends and a serious reality check for the young man about the dangers around him.

Death Strikes the Lawson Family More Than Once in Season One

Near the end of Territory, Graham has managed to clean up his act while Marshall recovers from his run-in with Campbell and co. at home. Sadly, the moment of calm doesn’t last long as the youngest member of the Lawson family, Susie, dies in an accident. It’s no secret that her older brother didn’t approve of her relationship with Lachie, and when Sandra’s son arrived at Marianne to win Susie back, it wasn’t long before he and Marshall came to blows. Amid the teenage girl’s attempts to end the feud, a bull charges directly at the trio and bores directly into Susie, killing her instantly.

Marshall feels immense guilt for his sister’s passing, as does Lachie, who also blames his mother for planting bad seeds in his head. To mend fences and keep Susie’s favorite place, Marianne Station, alive and well, Lachie rushes to Emily to reveal his mother’s secret plan for the cattle giant. “My mom wants the Lawsons gone, and she’s willing to poison the land to do it,” he admits.

Elsewhere, Sandra convinced Nolan to let her build a port on the coastline, recruiting Campbell to blow up an area on the Marianne that’s known to be a sacred Indigenous spot. In true villain fashion, it’s not the gold that she wants, but the opportunity to use the old mine to bury radioactive waste. Not only would this further disrespect the sacred land, but it would also damn the future of Marianne Station, as no one wants to buy cattle farmed so close to radiation. Despite their best efforts, the Lawsons and Aboriginal leaders reach the area too late to stop Campbell, watching in horror as the area is destroyed.

The Truth About Daniel’s Death Could Change Things at Marianne Station Forever

Territory begins with the mystery of Daniel’s death, and in its final moments, a cliffhanger ending suggests more is to come once Colin finds out the truth. The leader of the Lawson family viewed his second son as the golden child, but it’s revealed that wasn’t an entirely accurate perception. The show reveals that Daniel planned to make a deal with Sandra for control of Marianne Station, which Emily was in on. During a heated argument, his sister-in-law fired a shot at Daniel to assert her power, taking his horse down instead. This left Daniel stranded in the wilderness where he was inevitably attacked and killed by wild dogs.

The last scenes of the Netflix series show Colin handing over the big house keys to a mourning Emily and Graham, suggesting they’re the new heirs. However, a twist takes place when a local drifter, Elton, surfaces on the property with Daniel’s horse in tow, dropping two bullets into Colin’s hand. He might not know who killed his son now, but if he finds out Emily’s role, will things change for good for the Lawson family? Viewers hope to find out if Territory season two is confirmed!