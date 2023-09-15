With a renewal for Season 7 even before Season 6 premieres later this year, Virgin River is officially Netflix’s longest-running original series that’s currently on the air.

Ahead of its sixth season, the streamer has confirmed that a seventh season of the show has been greenlit.

Thanks to the early renewal, Virgin River is now the longest-running, current original scripted series, as well as the longest-running English drama series in Netflix history, Deadline reported.

What is Virgin River about?

According to an official show description, “Virgin River is a romance story centered around nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) move to the remote California town of Virgin River. Yearning for a fresh start, Monroe discovered that small-town living isn’t quite as simple as she expected and that she had to learn to heal herself before she could truly make Virgin River her home. The series is based on the New York Times bestseller and beloved Harlequin book series written by author Robyn Carr. The Virgin River collection features more than twenty books, and together they have sold more than 13 million copies.“

The logline for the forthcoming sixth season is as follows:

Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.

Who stars in the series?

The series stars Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury, Kandyse McClure, Mark Ghanime,

Patrick Seasn Smith is the showrunner, and he executive produces alongside Sue Tenney, Amy Palmer Robertson, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry, Robyn Carr, Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith.

When do Season 6 and Season 7 of ‘Virgin River’ premiere?

Virgin River will return to Netflix on Dec. 19 for its sixth season. All five previous seasons are currently available to binge on the streamer.

No word yet on when season seven premieres.