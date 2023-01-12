Tessa Thompson gives off old-school glamour in the first look for the upcoming Prime Video/Amazon MGM Studios drama, Hedda.

Thompson stars in writer/director Nia DaCosta‘s adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s 1891 play Hedda Gabler. Like the play, the eponymous main character is caught between an old love and her current situation.

According to the official description:

From writer/director Nia DaCosta comes a provocative, modern reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play. HEDDA (Thompson) finds herself torn between the lingering ache of a past love and the quiet suffocation of her present life. Over the course of one charged night, long-repressed desires and hidden tensions erupt—pulling her and everyone around her into a spiral of manipulation, passion, and betrayal.

The first look image shows a glamorous-looking Thompson looking intently at something, or someone, off-screen. The image gives a glimpse of what looks like a sumptuous, romantic and dramatic film.

Who else stars in ‘Hedda’?

Hedda also stars Imogen Poots, Tom Bateman, Nicholas Pinnock and Nina Hoss. Producers include DaCosta, Thompson, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Gabrielle Nadig.

When is ‘Hedda’s film festival and Prime Video premieres?

After its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival between Sept. 4 through Sept. 14, the film comes to Prime Video Oct. 29.

Shadow and Act first reported on DaCosta adapting Hedda in September 2023, with Thompson, who worked with DaCosta on Little Woods, joining the project as the lead in October 2023.

The other TIFF world premieres announced in Thursday’s first wave were Alejandro Amenábar’s The Captive, Steven Soderbergh’s The Christophers, Sung-hyun Byun’s Good News and Chandler Levack’s Mile End Kicks.