Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview behind the scenes of the upcoming sequel, The Accountant 2.

The below preview highlights the strong women in the film and an action scene between Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Daniela Pineda.

Both Addai-Robinson and Pineda, as well as Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal, speak to the action in the film in the preview.

Here’s the film’s official description:

Christian Wolff (Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.

Directed by Gavin O’Connor, the film is produced by Affleck, Lynette Howell Taylor and Mark Williams. It is written by Bill Dubuque.

Allison Robertson and J.K. Simmons also star.

Watch the exclusive preview below: