Apple TV+’s newest series, The Big Cigar, delivers a new perspective to the story of iconic revolutionist and Black Panther Party founder Huey P. Newton.

The six-episode historical drama series is based on the Playboy article by journalist Joshuah Bearman. Newton was celebrated and condemned for his work with the Black Panthers in the 1960s. While his activist persona sometimes seemed larger than life, it was the perfect fit for the far-out world of Hollywood, who became an unlikely ally in his quest to escape to Cuba.

In 1974, Newton (who André Holland portrays in the series) was falsely accused of murder, placing a target on his back with the FBI. Newton turned to his Hollywood producer friends Bert Schneider (Alessandro Nivola) and Steve Blauner (P.J. Byrne) for help. The series chronicles the struggles of their fake production, The Big Cigar, as a cover-up to smuggle the activist to Cuba.

“The stuff that you think is the craziest, most absurd stuff really did happen,” executive producer Jim Hecht told Blavity’s Shadow and Act in a recent interview.

Using factual references and accounts, The Big Cigar reveals the truth about one of the most significant capers in history.