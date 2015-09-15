Apple TV+ has dropped the first look at The Big Cigar, the upcoming limited series starring André Holland as Black Panther Party Leader Huey P. Newton.

The series will debut on May 17 with the first two episodes, with new episodes coming each Friday until June 14. Don Cheadle is the director on the first two episodes and executive produces.

Here’s the official description,

Based on the magazine article by Joshuah Bearman, who will also serve as executive producer, The Big Cigar is the incredible true story of Hollywood revolution meeting social revolution: it’s a wild caper of Black Panther founder Huey Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan – involving a fake movie production — that goes wrong every way it possibly can. And somehow, it’s all true. Mostly.

The series also stars Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Moses Ingram, Rebecca Dalton, Olli Haaskivi, Jordane Christie and Glynn Turman.

Janine Sherman Barrois is the showrunner and Jim Hecht wrote the first episode.

The series is from Warner Bros. Television, where Barrois and her Folding Chair Productions are under an overall deal. Barrois and Hecht executive produce alongside Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector through their production company, Epic.